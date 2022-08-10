Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - August 10, 2022, Wednesday

Jeopardy! is all set for a new encore episode on August 10, 2022. After the show's latest season concluded a few weeks ago, the network began airing reruns of the intriguing 38th season to fill the gap until a new season arrives. Those who follow the show may already be aware of how magnificent the previous season was, owing to some legendary competitors like Matt Amodio, Amy Schnieder, and Mattea Roach.

In the upcoming encore episode, two-day champion Dane Reighard, who has had a brilliant run till now, faces off against school librarian Mary Kamela and software developer Andrew He. This is one of the most popular episodes of the season.

Jeopardy! originally began airing in 1964 and has aired 38 seasons since then, maintaining its consistently engaging nature and offbeat format. Over the course of time, the show has also created a loyal fanbase across the world. The three-player trivia-based game has become a household name in the past few years, with most of the credit going to the extremely engaging final round.

The final round of Jeopardy! features an unusual format that allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers usually do this by guessing the correct answer to the final round ahead of the episode's airtime. However, this can often become complicated for casual viewers as the categories keep varying in each episode. That's where we come in. We have compiled all the relevant details from the upcoming episode of the show below, including the solution to the final question.

August 10, 2022, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming episode of the show reads:

"This Asian nation is the world’s most populous country that lies mostly in the Southern Hemisphere."

This question is from the category "World Population", which is a very broad category that is pretty hard to crack. However, this particular question should not be challenging for veteran trivia buffs.

In the final round, participants will be provided with the question and will have to figure out the solution. This can often be a real test of calm-mindedness.

Clue and solution to the August 10, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

The clue and solution for the upcoming episode of the game show are as follows:

Clue: This Asian nation is the world’s most populous country that lies mostly in the Southern Hemisphere

Solution: Indonesia.

Indonesia is a Southeast Asian country located between the Indian and Pacific oceans. The rather small country boasts a population of around 275,773,800. Indonesia is the world's largest island country.

The final round also puts participants in a tough spot where they have to make a difficult choice. They can either play the round and run the risk of losing their entire earnings for the day or walk away and lose the chance to extend their streaks. The final round has always been difficult, even for veteran players like Matt Amodio.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, August 10, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming episode of the game show are Mary Kamela, a school librarian from Buffalo, New York, Dane Reighard, an editor from LA, and Andrew He, a software developer from California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming rerun episode of Jeopardy!

Edited by Atul S