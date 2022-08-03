Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - August 3, 2022, Wednesday

The popular game show Jeopardy! is ready to air another brilliant rerun episode on August 3, 2022. It will also mark the return of Matt Amodio for a second consecutive day, this time for his 39th game.

Though the show has officially concluded its 38th season, the reruns are meant to keep fans entertained till the show returns with a new season. In the upcoming episode, Matt Amodio will face statistical research specialist Jessica Stephens and actor Jonathan Fisher.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the history of American television owing to its unique and captivating nature. Over the many decades of its existence, the show has built a loyal fanbase that stretches across the globe.

It is a three-player trivia-based game that relies heavily on a participant's affinity for general knowledge and ability to perform under pressure. The final round of the show is also a big factor in its soaring popularity.

The offbeat final round has a series of twists and allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime.

Over the years, this has become a common practice for the loyal fans of Jeopardy!. However, as this comes with its set of challenges, we have compiled all the relevant information about the upcoming episode, including the final answer, below.

August 3, 2022, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming final round of the show, for the category "George Washington Did it," reads:

"A 1791 proclamation by President George ordered the first this of the District of Columbia; a young George would've done it himself."

This is a remarkably offbeat topic and though it is extremely specific, it will require quite a Washington buff to answer this correctly.

The final round follows a fascinating format where the participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This can often cause a lot of problems for the contestants.

Clue and solution to the August 3, 2022, Final

Jeopardy!

The clue and solution to the final question of August 3, 2022, reads:

Clue: A 1791 proclamation by President George ordered the first this of the District of Columbia; a young George would've done it himself.

Solution: Survey.

In a 1791 proclamation, President George Washington ordered a survey of the district of Colombia. This was the first-ever survey ordered by a president. It was named the capital of the United States in January 1791, months before the survey took place. Interestingly, George Washington was a skilled land surveyor himself.

The final round also puts the participants in a strange dilemma. They can either participate in the final round and run the risk of losing their entire earnings for the day or walk away and lose the chance to increase their streak.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, August 3, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are 38-day champion Matt Amodio, research specialist Jessica Stephens, and actor Jonathan Fisher. Fans are already familiar with Amodio's dominating streak and this is an especially interesting episode for the veteran game show contestant.

Catch Amodio on the upcoming rerun of Jeopardy!

