Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - July 27, 2022, Wednesday

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! will mark the return of Ed Coulson for the third time as he faces off against court monitor Colleen Birney and biology professor Brianne Barker. Sadly for the contestant, despite his brilliant play in the last two episodes, he may be a tad too late for the Tournament of Champions.

Jeopardy! is by far one of the most popular game shows in the world, owing to its engaging format and offbeat nature. The unique game show is played between three contestants and relies heavily on general knowledge, trivia skills, and the ability to perform under pressure. The current season of the show has also been one of the most popular ones due to some incredible streaks by contestants like Mattea Roach, Matt Amadio, and Ryan Long.

The final round of the show, which also acts as a gateway to the next episode, is easily one of the most intriguing parts of the game show. It not only poses a series of odd challenges, but also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes.

Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. This has become a common practice for Jeopardy! fans over the many years of its existence. However, this is not always an easy task due to the constantly varying topics and fields. To help out in such cases, we have compiled the question, the answer and other details from the upcoming episode of the show below.

July 27, 2022, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming final round of July 27, 2022, reads:

"Milton wrote of this contemporary: 'When by night the glass of" him "observes imagined lands and regions in the moon.'"

This is from the category "Real people in Poetry." It is perhaps not the easiest topic in the world, but it would be a treat to literature fans. Participants will require a good amount of trivia skills to crack this one.

The final round follows an odd format where the participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. In essence, this makes it very complicated for the contestants. This could be the reason for the fall of veteran players like Ryan Long and Mattea Roach in the final round.

Poet John Milton is one of the foremost literary figures in history. His epic poem Paradise Lost is widely considered one of the most significant pieces of literature. He was a friend and contemporary of Galileo. He mentioned his friend in his poem saying, "When by night, the glass of Galileo observes imagined lands and regions in the moon," referring to Galileo's telescope.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, July 27, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are two-day champion Ed Coulson, court monitor Colleen Birney, and biology professor Brianne Barker.

Ed will try to build on his good run in his third game of Jeopardy!. Catch him in action on your local stations.

