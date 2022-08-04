Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - August 4, 2022, Thursday

The upcoming encore episode of the popular game show Jeopardy! is ready to feature the then two-day champion Tyler Rhode facing off against Ph.D candidate Wren Romero and political strategist Emily Robinson. This episode originally aired on October 29, 2021, and was the 35th game of the historic season that concluded last week.

Jeopardy! is by far the most popular game show around the world. The reruns of the show gain almost as much attention as the original runs did. This is largely due to the massively engaging nature of the show. Its unique and offbeat format also offers viewers enough material to ponder over in every episode. These traits of the show are aided by an intriguing final round that also allows viewers to participate.

The final round has the potential to be the ace card of the show. It not only amazes viewers with its offbeat content, but also makes the show interactive by letting them participate as well. Viewers participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. Over the years, this has become a common practice for Jeopardy! fans.

However, this is not always an easy task and requires a generous amount of trivia knowledge to execute. Hence, to make things easier, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details about the episode in the sections below.

August 4, 2022, Thursday - Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of Jeopardy!, from the category "Songs and U.S. History," reads:

"Victory in 1805’s Battle of Derna on the coast of North Africa inspired a lyric in this song made official in 1929."

This is a reasonably vast category and would require extreme expertise on the part of the participants (or the viewers) to guess correctly. One has to be very familiar with their history books to answer this.

Interestingly, the final round follows an odd format where the solution is supplied to the viewers, and they have to figure out the question. Though this does not sound like a huge diversion from the method, under tight circumstances, this can prove to be very difficult for the contestants.

The solution to the August 4, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

The clue and solution to the upcoming final round of the show read as follows.

Clue: Victory in 1805’s Battle of Derna on the coast of North Africa inspired a lyric in this song made official in 1929.

Solution: Marines' Hymn.

The lines in the Marines' Hymn, a staple of the United States Marine Corps, reference the Battle of Chapultepec in the Mexican-American War and the Battle of Derna in the First Barbary War. Jacques Offenbach composed the music for this 1929 song.

In the final round, participants are put in a tough spot where they have to choose between risking it all and playing the round or walking away and losing the chance to extend their streak.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, August 4, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are healthcare data specialist Tyler Rhode, Ph.D. candidate Wren Romero, and political strategist Emily Robinson. Tyler has won $ 58,301 at this point in the game and will continue to win more.

Catch this spectacular episode on your local stations!

