Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - August 18, 2022, Thursday

A new day means another new episode of Jeopardy!, one of the most popular game shows in the world. Since its humble beginnings in the 1960s, the show has evolved into one of the most watched and talked-about game shows in the world. This is largely due to the show's offbeat format and engaging content, which is enough to hook in viewers for a fun ride across the land of trivia knowledge.

Since the conclusion of its legendary 38th season, which saw some juggernauts like Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and Mattea Roach take on the world of game shows by storm, the show has started airing reruns to fill in the gap between the old season and the upcoming one. In the upcoming encore episode, 19-game champion Amy Schneider will face off against registered dietician Josette Curtis and learning developer Chas Abdel-Nabi. Amy is one of the biggest names in the world of game shows.

The final round of the show is also one of the main reasons for the show's soaring popularity. The unusual final round has an array of odd challenges and allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, this can often be a complicated process. To help out in such scenarios, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

August 18, 2022, Thursday - Today's Final Jeopardy!

question is from the category "European Rivers"

The question for the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! reads:

"The flooding of this river in 1966 destroyed or damaged some 14,000 works of art, many of them priceless."

Though limited to a certain number of names, this is still not an easy topic. There are many rivers in the vast continent in question, and knowing them all can be difficult, even for hardcore trivia buffs.

In the final round, participants are supplied with a question and they have to figure out the answer. Under the right circumstances, this can prove to be a real dealbreaker.

The solution to the August 18, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

Answer: Arno River.

The 1966 flooding of the Arno river is considered a major tragedy in Europe. On November 3, 1966, the river began overflowing and continued to do so for two days. It claimed 101 lives and caused extensive damage.

In the final round, the participants are faced with a difficult choice. They can either play on and run the risk of losing their entire earnings for the day or walk away and lose the chance to extend their streaks. The final round has been the downfall of many great players like Amy Schneider.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, August 18, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are:

19-game champion Amy Schneider

Registered dietician Josette Curtis

Learning developer Chas Abdel-Nabi

Schneider's streak has fascinated game show enthusiasts all around. Catch her memorable game in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

