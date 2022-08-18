Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - August 17, 2022, Wednesday

Jeopardy! is ready to return with a new encore episode this week, bringing back the brilliant run of Amy Schneider. Since the outstanding 38th season's conclusion, the show has continued to air reruns to fill in the gap between the previous season and the upcoming one. These are mostly episodes that had the best viewership and rating.

In the upcoming episode, 13-day champion Amy Schneider will face off against middle school teacher Erin Creed and sportswriter Do Park. This is one of the best episodes from the 38th season.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular American game shows of all time, originally starting in 1964. The show has gained tremendous popularity over the years with its engaging content and offbeat format.

The show is mostly general knowledge-based and tests the trivia knowledge of the participants. The final round is also a major reason for the show's soaring popularity.

The offbeat final round has a series of odd challenges and allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers do this by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's airtime.

This has become a cult practice for fans of the show over the years. However, this can often be very difficult as the topics and categories keep changing in each episode.

To help out, we have compiled the question, answer, and other details from the round below.

August 17, 2022, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Introduced in 1938 and inspired by movie character Torchy Blane of the Morning Herald, she has since gone on to win a fictional Pulitzer."

This question is from the category "Fictional Characters." This is a very broad category that encompasses many fields and genres. This particular character is a popular one, and few people around the world would fail to recognize the character's name.

In the final round, participants are generally supplied with the solution and have to figure out the question. This can cause some real difficulties for the participants under certain conditions.

Clue and solution to the August 17, 2022, Final

Jeopardy!

The clue and solution to the upcoming final round are as follows:

Clue: Introduced in 1938 and inspired by movie character Torchy Blane of the Morning Herald, she has since gone on to win a fictional Pulitzer.

Solution: Lois Lane.

Lois Lane, the popular comic character from DC, is well-known as Superman's love interest. Her character was originally inspired by Torchy Blane. She was introduced in 1938 and has continued to prevail in the mainstream medium. Most recently, Amy Adams played the role in Man of Steel and other recent DC films.

The participants also have a tough decision to make in the final round. They can either play on and run the risk of losing their entire earnings for the day or walk away and lose the chance to extend their streaks.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, August 10, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are the legendary Amy Schneider, middle school teacher Erin Creed, and sportswriter Do Park.

Catch Amy extending her breathtaking streak in the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!.

