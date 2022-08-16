Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - August 16, 2022, Tuesday

Jeopardy! is ready to return with another encore episode on August 16, 2022, bringing in another brilliant episode from the fabled 38th season. The previous season of the popular game show ended a few weeks back. Since then, the show has started airing reruns of the best episodes from the legendary season to fill in the void. The upcoming episode will see returning champion Sam Buttrey face off against professor of business and innovation JP Allen and associate professor of musicology Katie Reed.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the history of American television. It began airing in 1964 and, since then, has continued to capture the audience's attention for decades. A large part of the credit for this goes to the show's offbeat content and engaging nature. The final round of the show also plays a significant part in the ever-growing popularity that spreads across the globe.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy On tonight's episode from 11/05/21, our contestants played poker! Not really, but also... kind of? On tonight's episode from 11/05/21, our contestants played poker! Not really, but also... kind of? https://t.co/ntRWAJBHhM

The final round has an unique format that also allows viewers to contribute to the game. Viewers can participate in the show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, this can often be a difficult chore as the topics and categories of the final round keep on changing. To help out casual viewers in such situations, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

August 16, 2022, Monday - Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "Kings and Queens"

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



Listen now: Ep. 4 of Inside Jeopardy! is here, and in this week's episode @embassydavies and @SarahClueCrew invited @buzztronics to break down the ToC, including some MAJOR changes to the format.Listen now: linktr.ee/insidejeopardy Ep. 4 of Inside Jeopardy! is here, and in this week's episode @embassydavies and @SarahClueCrew invited @buzztronics to break down the ToC, including some MAJOR changes to the format.Listen now: linktr.ee/insidejeopardy https://t.co/An5wpGLFpk

The question for the upcoming round of the show reads as follows:

"Due to legislative action of 1707, she was officially the last monarch of independent Scotland."

This one is a treat for history buffs but is also very difficult as the topic is extremely broad.

The final round has an odd challenge where the participants are supplied with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This can often be a big challenge for most participants. The final round has always been the most difficult for participants.

The solution to the August 16, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

Solution: Queen Anne.

Queen Anne was the reigning queen when Great Britain entered into a union with Ireland, forming the United Kingdom. Thus, Queen Anne was the last queen of England and Scotland and the first monarch of Great Britain.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Last night's episode from 11/30/21 had 9-game champ Amy Schneider WAY down after the Jeopardy! round. Would she come back? Watch the highlights below. Last night's episode from 11/30/21 had 9-game champ Amy Schneider WAY down after the Jeopardy! round. Would she come back? Watch the highlights below. https://t.co/pvmRTihXQ5

The final round has another unusual challenge. Participants are required to make a difficult choice in the last round. They can either play the round and run the risk of losing their entire winnings for the day, or walk away and lose the chance to extend their streak.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy In last night's episode from 11/03/21, an auspicious phone call leads to a boy being named "Alex." Find out what that means by watching the Daily Highlights. In last night's episode from 11/03/21, an auspicious phone call leads to a boy being named "Alex." Find out what that means by watching the Daily Highlights. https://t.co/PRE5lQnEIX

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are:

California native and returning champion Sam Buttrey

San Fransisco-based professor of business and innovation JP Allen

Fullerton-based associate professor of musicology Katie Reed

Catch Buttrey trying to extend his streak on the upcoming episode of the game show on your local stations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora