Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - September 14, 2022, Wednesday

Jeopardy! is ready to air an all-new episode on September 14, 2022, bringing back the reigning champion, Luigi de Guzman. After weeks of reruns, the show is finally back with a new season, which seems to be all set to compete with the legendary 38th season, which saw some of the greatest players in the long history of the game come together and create legendary streaks.

Thankfully, this 39th season has also kicked off to a sensational start with Luigi De Guzman already making quite a buzz with his impeccable gameplay and three-day long streak. In the upcoming episode, he will face off against clinical assistant professor Winston Li and retired lawyer Harriet Wagner.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest running game shows in the world, and originally began in 1964. It is completely general knowledge-based and relies heavily on trivia skills. The game is typically played among three contestants.

Over the years, the show's offbeat nature and unique appeal have created a loyal fanbase that stretches across the globe. The final round of the show is also an important factor in its soaring popularity.

The final round features a series of offbeat challenges and also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime.

Over the years, this has become a cult practice among fans of the show. But this can often be a cumbersome task. To ease things a little, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details below.

September 14, 2022, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads as follows:

He said, “The Seine! I have painted it all my life, at all hours, in all seasons, from Paris to the sea."

This question is from the category "Artists." This is a category known to all and known to none at the same time. Being a vast topic, it is nearly impossible for anyone to know the entirety of it. However, this artist is quite famous in the art world and that could make it simpler for people to guess it correctly.

Jeopardy! final question and solution - Wednesday, September 14, 2022

The clue and solution for the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: He said, “The Seine! I have painted it all my life, at all hours, in all seasons, from Paris to the sea."

Solution: Claude Monet.

Claude Monet, one of the most celebrated artists of all time, belonged to the group of French Impressionists. He was renowned for his depictions of the Sienne and water lilies. He grew up interested in nature and accommodated that thoroughly in his paintings. Monet once said:

"The Seine. I have painted it all my life, at all hours of the day, at all times of the year, from Paris to the sea…Argenteuil, Poissy, Vétheuil, Giverny, Rouen, Le Havre."

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, September 14, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are three-day champion Luigi De Guzman, clinical assistant professor Winston Li and retired lawyer Harriet Wagner.

Catch Luigi trying to extend his streak in the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

