The popular American game show Jeopardy! is all set to release a new episode on September 7, 2022. This is one of the encore episodes from the legendary 38th season, which was popularized by some exceptional contestants like Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and Mattea Roach.

Since the previous season concluded, the show has aired reruns to keep viewers engaged till the new season arrives.

After the previous episode revisited Ryan Long's incredible run, this one will see the magnificent Eric Ahasic face off against a professor emeritus at Towson University, Barry Marguiles, and attorney Megan Wachspress. This will be the sixth and final game of Eric Ahasic, who embarked on one of the most aggressive streaks of the season.

Jeopardy! originally began in 1964 and has constantly evolved to become one of the leading game shows in the world. Its popularity stems from its offbeat approach and unique format, something that has become the trademark of the show. The final round of the show also plays a major part in its soaring popularity.

The final round features a series of challenges and has the ability to get viewers involved. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. Over the years, this has become a cult practice for the loyal fanbase of the show.

However, as this could come with its set of challenges, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details about the upcoming episode of the show below.

September 7, 2022, Wednesday: Today's Final

Jeopardy! question

The final question, for September 7, 2022, reads:

"In June he said, “Don’t lie to them to the extent to say there is no involvement, but just say this is… a comedy of errors."

This question is from the category "1972." This is of course a vast category with little to no information that would narrow the topic down. This will result in some difficulty, even for trivia buffs. But the exact topic in question is quite a popular one.

In the final round, the participants will be provided with a solution and they will have to figure out the question. Under the right circumstances, this can result in a lot of complications. This is one of the reasons why the final round is one where most veteran players fail.

Jeopardy! final question and solution - Wednesday, September 7, 2022

The clue and solution to the upcoming final round of the show read as follows:

Clue: In June he said, “Don’t lie to them to the extent to say there is no involvement, but just say this is… a comedy of errors.”

Solution: Richard Nixon.

The Watergate scandal is one of the biggest revelations in the history of the country that eventually led to the impeachment of Richard Nixon. Among the several tapes that were recovered, one of the tapes had Nixon encouraging Haldeman to "lie to an extent." Nixon reportedly said:

"Don’t lie to them to the extent to say there is no involvement...But just say this is sort of a comedy of errors, bizarre, without getting into it, 'the President believes that it is going to open the whole Bay of Pigs thing up again.''

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, September 7, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are six-day champion Eric Ahasic, professor emeritus at Towson University Barry Marguiles, and attorney Megan Wachspress. Catch them live on the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

