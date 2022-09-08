Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - Thursday, September 8, 2022

Jeopardy! is all set to premiere a new rerun on September 8, 2022. The original 38th season, which received immense popularity because of some contestants like Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, and Amy Schnieder, ended its run a few weeks back. Since then, the show has continued to air encore episodes to keep the momentum going till the new season premieres.

In the upcoming episode, three-day champion Megan Wachspress will face off against interpreter Sadie Goldberger and community organizer Molly Fleming. This is, of course, one of the more popular episodes in the 38th season.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the history of American television. The show started back in 1964 and has aged well, accumulating a loyal fanbase that stretches across the globe. The general knowledge-based game is typically played among three players and is heavily based on trivia skills. The game show's popularity stems from its offbeat nature and unique content.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Watch how it all panned out on today's highlights! That was a close oneWatch how it all panned out on today's highlights! That was a close one 😅 Watch how it all panned out on today's highlights! https://t.co/PX0rhtWNzJ

Alongside that, the final round of the show plays a pivotal part in the show's popularity. The final round has many interesting challenges that set it apart. Along with that, the show allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes in this round. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as this is a difficult and tedious process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details about the upcoming episode below.

September 8, 2022, Thursday - Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "9th Century Contemporaries"

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



Hear all about it on the latest episode of Inside Jeopardy!: Johnny Gilbert and Betty White’s friendship got us 🥹 How about you?Hear all about it on the latest episode of Inside Jeopardy!: linktr.ee/insidejeopardy Johnny Gilbert and Betty White’s friendship got us 🥹 How about you?Hear all about it on the latest episode of Inside Jeopardy!: linktr.ee/insidejeopardy https://t.co/Q1DjaAs8fZ

The question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Congratulating her on the 1869 release of her biography, Frederick Douglass wrote, “I have wrought in the day — you in the night.”

This is a vast topic but a great one for history buffs. The question in itself is a little on the complicated side and would require some good trivia skills to crack.

In the final round, the participants are supplied with the solution and they have to figure out the question. Under the right circumstances, this can lead to a major challenge.

The solution to the September 8, 2022, Final

Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy ‍ 🦬



It all makes sense on tonight’s rerun episode! It all makes sense on tonight’s rerun episode! 👩‍🏫📱🦬It all makes sense on tonight’s rerun episode! https://t.co/lJTbXnyxGx

Solution: Harriet Tubman.

Sarah Bradford published Scenes in the Life of Harriet Tubman in 1869. Harriet Tubman's biography covered the life of the abolitionist. In response to this, Frederick Douglass wrote to her:

"The difference between us is very marked. Most that I have done and suffered in the service of our cause has been in public, and I have received much encouragement at every step of the way. You, on the other hand, have labored in a private way. I have wrought in the day—you in the night."

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, September 8, 2022

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Here are some bits of information from last night's rerun episode. Enjoy! Here are some bits of information from last night's rerun episode. Enjoy! https://t.co/HYqxsc6Dbc

The three contestants for the upcoming episode of the show are:

Three-day champion Megan Wachspress

Interpreter Sadie Goldberger

Community organizer Molly Fleming

This is one of the most interesting episodes of the latter half of the season. Catch Wachspress trying to extend her streak in the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora