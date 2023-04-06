Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return to TV screens on April 5, 2023, bringing back an exciting brand-new episode. In the upcoming episode, we will see another new champion as the curse of terrible streaks is still continuing in the 39th season. After the previous champion failed to hold on for even one more day, Brian Henegar will take her place in the new episode. This season is turning out to be quite different from the previous season, which featured multiple contestants with some remarkable streaks.

In the upcoming episode, Brian Henegar, a guest services agent from La Follette, Tennessee, will face off against Brandon Broughton, a local history librarian from Ozark, Missouri, and Teresa Browning, a home inspector from Columbus, Ohio. Brian has already won a decent $23,201, which is a huge boost over his previous champion. He will definitely try to play another great round and hold on to the winning streak.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most remarkable game shows of all time. Originally beginning in 1964, it slowly made its way to the forefront of American television, becoming one of the most recognized cultural icons in the process. Its engaging nature and offbeat format are the main reasons behind the show's popularity, which has seen the series achieve greater fame in recent years than in its long-drawn history. Moreover, the final round is also one of the main reasons for the show's popularity.

The final round of the game show is arguably the most important part of its appeal. It not only has a series of offbeat challenges built into the format, but it also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as doing this every day can be quite a cumbersome process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Today's Final Jeopardy! question: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Based on an off-Broadway play with just 3 characters, it won the Best Picture Oscar & the actors in all 3 roles were nominated."

This question is from the category "Movies of the ’80s." Any cinephile would find this category to be very entertaining and interesting. This is not a particularly hard question if one thinks about the actors in question.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Based on an off-Broadway play with just 3 characters, it won the Best Picture Oscar & the actors in all 3 roles were nominated.

Solution: Driving Miss Daisy.

Based on the play of the same name by Alfred Uhry, it featured Dan Aykroyd, Jessica Tandy, and Morgan Freeman in the leading roles.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Brian Henegar, a guest services agent from La Follette, Tennessee, Brandon Broughton, a local history librarian from Ozark, Missouri, and Teresa Browning, a home inspector from Columbus, Ohio.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

