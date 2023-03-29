Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return tonight with an all-new episode of the popular game show's latest season. As most fans know, this season has been quite a struggle for contestants as most of the participants have failed to make memorable streaks up to this point. The previous night, another one-day champion fell to pave the way for a new one. This is in sharp contrast to the previous season of the game show, which saw many participants give consistently outstanding performances.

In the upcoming round of the game show, freshly crowned champion Lisa Sriken will try to extend her streak against Jordan Davis and Iris Masucci. While Lisa did not have the best beginning, having secured only $9,601 to her name on her first day, her performance was still quite impressive in the closing stages, which makes her a threat to the participants today.

Jeopardy! is arguably the most popular American game show of all time. Though it began over half a century ago, the show has managed to hold on to its relevance in the changing times, becoming more popular than ever in recent years. This is primarily due to the game show's ability to engage audiences with its offbeat format. The final round of the show also plays a huge part in the soaring popularity that it enjoys across the globe.

The final round of the game show has many elements that set it apart from other game shows, the most important one being viewer participation. This makes it one of the more enthralling aspects that draws in greater viewership. Fans of the show can participate in this round by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

However, doing this every day can be somewhat of a challenge for many. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Today's Final Jeopardy! question: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In a periodical in 1807, he called New York City 'Gotham, Gotham! Most enlightened of cities'"

This question is from the category "American Authors." Literature is always a common trivia topic, and in this case, the question is quite an interesting one as well.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: In a periodical in 1807, he called New York City "Gotham, Gotham! Most enlightened of cities."

Solution: Washington Irving.

One of the most prominent authors of his time, Washington Irving wrote this in his satirical publication Salmagundi. This is the reason why New York eventually came to be referred to as Gotham.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are Lisa Sriken, a lawyer from New York, New York, Jordan Davis, a private music teacher and choir director from Draper, Utah, and Iris Masucci, a pharmacist from Rockville, Maryland.

Catch them in action in the upcoming round of the game show on your local stations.

