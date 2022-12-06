Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament 2023: Release date, contestants, and more details explored

Over the years, Jeopardy! has introduced several tournaments alongside its regular game show. On Monday, the Emmy-winning series announced a new competition titled High School Reunion Tournament, which will air in February 2023.

The upcoming tournament will welcome 27 former teen contestants to compete for a $100,000 cash prize. The winner will advance to the Tournament of Champions 2023. Speaking about the high school competition, Jeopardy!’s executive producer Michael Davis said:

"We didn't want to lose that sort of college energy [this season]. We knew we had these 27 players who are all of college age who come from our existing Jeopardy! community, so this was a great opportunity to bring them back.”

While the host of the tournament has not yet been announced, fans can expect either Mayim Bialik or Ken Jennings to take up this role.

When will Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament 2023 air?

Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament 2023 is all set to air from Monday, February 20, 2023, through Thursday, March 9, 2023.

The syndicated game show will include nine quarterfinal rounds, in which three former teen players will participate each day. Nine players who will win the quarterfinals will qualify for the semifinals, which will consist of three games. The last two days will be the finals.

According to reports, the quarterfinals will air from Monday, February 20, through Thursday, March 2. The semifinals’ schedule is from Friday, March 3 to Tuesday, March 7, while the finals will be held on March 8-9.

Jeopardy! does not air episodes on Saturdays and Sundays.

Contestants’ list of the upcoming tournament

A total of 27 players from the former Jeopardy! Teen Tournament will participate in the upcoming championship. The winners of the first and second teen tournaments will also compete in the high school competition, scheduled for February 2023.

Take a look at the contestants’ list:

Claire Sattler (Teen Tournament I Champion), now a senior at Yale University Avi Gupta (Teen Tournament II Champion), a senior at Stanford University Justin Bolsen, a freshman at Brown University Maggie Brown, a junior at the University of West Florida Audrey Sarin, a senior at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo Audrey Satchivi, a senior at Indiana University Autumn Shelton, a junior at Princeton University Rhea Sinha, a recent graduate at Cornell University Eesha Sohail, a recent graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles Maya Wright, a senior at Emory University Shriya Yarlagadda, a sophomore at Harvard University Tim Cho, a senior at Columbia University in New York Jack Izzo, a senior at Northwestern University Jackson Jones, a junior at Vanderbilt University Hannah Nekritz, a senior at Brandeis University Teagan O'Sullivan, a freshman at American University Dan Oxman, a senior at the University of Maryland Isabella Pagano, a freshman at CalTech Stephanie Pierson, a junior at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Alison Purcell, a senior at the University of Texas at Austin Caleb Richmond, a sophomore at Georgetown University Rohan Kapileshwari, a senior at the University of Texas at Austin Rohit Kataria, a junior at Vanderbilt University Rotimi Kukoyi, a freshman at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Sreekar Madabushi, a junior at Georgia Tech Anish Maddipoti, a junior at the University of Texas at Austin Lucas Miner, a junior at Yale University in New Haven

The winner of Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament 2023 will advance to the Tournament of Champions 2023. So far, Cris Pannullo and Luigi de Guzman are the season 39 players who have earned their spot in the ToC 2023.

The 2022 competition was won by Amy Schneider. Meanwhile, Jeopardy! is currently airing its regular game show, and the next episode will air on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

