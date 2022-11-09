Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions 2022 semi-finals: Meet the teams and know their game schedule

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions 2022 has reached its semi-finals, which will feature three games on three separate days from November 9, 2022.

The tournament began its quarter-finals on Monday, October 31, 2022, and it ended on November 7, 2022. Jeopardy! held an exhibition match on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, between the three highest-scoring champions of season 38 — Mattea Roach, Amy Schneider, and Matt Amodio.

The trio directly earned their spot in the semi-finals and didn’t have to go through the quarter-final round. The format of the upcoming episodes will be the same as the regular game. The only difference is that the winner from the three respective semi-final games will compete in the finals for $2,50,000.

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions 2022 semi-finalists

Players of Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions 2022 (Image via Jeopardy)

In Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions 2022, the semi-finals will be held for three days. Each day, a team of three will participate to earn a spot in the finals.

Take a look at the semi-finalists and their game schedule:

Game 1: Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Amy Schneider — 40 wins, $34,205 average score

Maureen O’Neil — 4 wins, $11,120 average score

Tyler Rhode — 5 wins, $19,417 average score

Game 2: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Matt Amodio — 38 wins, $39,082 average score

John Focht — 4 wins: $22,016 average score

Sam Buttrey — Professors Tournament champion

Game 3: Friday, November 11, 2022

Mattea Roach — 23 wins, $24,024 average score

Eric Ahasic — 6 wins, $25,400 average score

Andrew He — 5 wins, $28,627 average score

Apart from Amy, Matt, and Mattea, all the other players went through the quarter-finals to get selected for the semi-finals.

Who won the November 8 episode?

The game show took a break between the quarter-finals and the semi-finals by airing an episode where the highest-scoring champions of season 38 competed against each other. Amy, Matt, and Mattea played an exhibition match on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, which was not a competitive game.

Although they earned points for the correct answers, those scores would not be added to the players’ semi-final total. In short, there were no losers or winners in the November 8 game. However, Mattea defeated the other two champions by delivering the maximum number of right answers.

She scored $17,600 in the final round, while Amy’s score was at $904 and Matt’s at $3,600. Speaking about her expectations from Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions 2022, Mattea said:

“It puts a little bit of pressure because the implication is you’re one of the strongest players in the tournament. And so for me, I just really hope my performance in the semifinals will live up to me being a seeded player.”

Matt and Amy, too, shared their thoughts in an interview with Jeopardy!. Matt stated:

“I’ve been told many time that 'This is just gravy, you’ve done so well, don’t worry about it.’ And that’s easy for other people to say, but internally, I’m putting a lot of pressure in myself.”

Amy mentioned:

“To an extent, I knew that I was going up as a representative of my community. I know that I’ve done so much good for them, and that I’ve represented them so well is something that I’ll always be proud of.”

Only time will tell whether their winning streak will work for them in the semi-finals or if other competitors will grab their final spot.

The finale of the 2022 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions will air on Monday, November 14, 2022. Post the ToC segment, the game will resume season 39 episodes.

