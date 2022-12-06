Who won Jeopardy! tonight? December 5, 2022, Monday

Jeopardy! Season 39 returned with a brand new episode on Monday, December 5, 2022. 20-day champion Cris Pannullo was welcomed back on the game show to defend his win once again.

The longest-running Emmy-winning competitive series has rewarded intelligence from the beginning. The concept of the show reads:

“The host tests the knowledge of the contestants on a wide range of subjects and the winner gets to claim the title and keep the prize money.”

While viewers saw Amy Schneider, Mattea Roach, and Matt Amodio ruling the top three ranks in season 38, the latest installment is being led by Cris so far. He returned in the December 5 episode to play against two new players — Steph Martin, an editor, writer, and proofreader from Lakewood, Colorado, and Ben Hebert, a shipping manager from Chicago, Illinois.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Cris Pannullo

Last week, returning champion Cris Pannullo earned his Legends status on the game show after winning 20 games and banking $710,865. On Monday’s episode, he once again proved to be one of the greatest players in the popular series.

In the December 5 episode, the categories for the first round included “State Capital Nicknames, Animals In Books, Pointing Out Decimals, “Oo”, Booze!, Entertainment Awards, A Pack Of Lies.”

Cris was ruling the scoreboard from round 1, especially after finding the first Daily Double. While he was leading the game with 12 correct answers, Ben Hebert got used to the signaling device post the first commercial break. The latter then correctly answered 10 questions, but they were low-value clues. Steph Martin, too, struggled with the signaling device and ended up with only three correct responses. The players’ scores were Cris $11,000, Ben $3,200, and Steph $1,400.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy JK @wheeloffortune, WE LOVE YOU ❣️ JK @wheeloffortune, WE LOVE YOU ❣️ https://t.co/nO1bXxSLjy

In the second round, the categories were “History On The Double, Myth, Tree Time, Let’s Play Quarters, Musicals By Female Roles, Starts Or Ends With X.”

Ben continued to play safe by picking low-value clues and banked $12,400 in the Double Jeopardy round. Cris got lucky and found both the Daily Doubles. His score skyrocketed to $33,200, while Steph’s score went down to $600.

The Final Jeopardy round didn’t work for Ben as he wagered a big amount and lost the bet. Only Steph and Cris gave the correct answer to the final question. However, Steph wagered just $100, and she ended up scoring just three figures in the final, and so did Ben. Cris, on the other hand, scored the highest once again.

Hence, Cris Pannullo won Jeopardy! today.

Cris Pannullo: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category for the final round of the December 5 episode was “Landmarks,” and the question, in the form of a clue, read:

“In 2009, during a 20th anniversary celebration, it was called “an edifice of fear. On Nov. 9, it became a place of joy.”

The correct answer to the final clue was “Berlin Wall.”

Cris and Steph gave the correct answer, while Ben wrote “Bastille.” Take a look at the final results of the December 5 episode, hosted by Ken Jennings:

Cris Pannullo $33,200 + $4,221 = $37,421 (What is Berlin Wall) (21-day total: $748,286)

Steph Martin: $600 + $100 = $700 (What is the Berlin Wall?)

Ben Hebert: $12,400 – $11,750 = $650 (What is the Bastille?)

Cris’ latest win made him the 21-day champion of the game show’s season 39. He is the highest scorer of the current season so far. The player, who qualifies for the Tournament of Champions, will return for his 22nd game against two new players.

The next episode of Jeopardy! will air on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes