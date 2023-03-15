Who won Jeopardy! tonight? March 14, 2023, Tuesday

Stephen Webb returned to play his sixth game in Jeopardy! Season 39 on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

As per the show’s format, the player who wins a game returns to the next episode to play against the new contestants. The official synopsis of the syndicated game show reads:

“A returning champion and two challengers test their buzzer skills and their knowledge in a wide range of academic and popular categories.”

On the latest episode, returning champion Stephen, who had already won five consecutive games and earned $139,281, faced off against two new challengers: Long Nguyen (a retired engineer from Las Vegas, Nevada) and Jessica Ashooh (a policy director from San Francisco, California).

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Stephen Webb

Stephen Webb made his first appearance on the show in the episode that aired on February 15 and continued to win games until the episode on February 17. The show then aired the High School Reunion Tournament for a few weeks before Stephen returned to the game show for his fourth game on March 10, 2023.

In the latest episode, Stephen played exceptionally well throughout the game until the end.

In the first round, the categories included “11-Letter Words, The Title TV Character’s Buddies, In The Cookie Jar, Here’s Your Report Card, “B” In Geography, A Pleasure To Have In Class.”

Stephen had a great start in today’s game. He delivered 14 correct answers, including a True Daily Double. For those unaware, True Daily Double means wagering your entire amount and winning it back. While Stephen was on a roll, new players Long Nguyen and Jessica Ashooh were not far behind him. Long gave 10 correct answers, while Jessica gave six.

The scores of the players in the first round were Stephen at $9,600, Long at $6,000, and Jessica at $3,400.

In the second round of the game show, the categories were “Literary London, Lord Of The Dings, Diseases, Scrambled U.S. History, Banking & Finance, Contronyms.”

The Daily Doubles didn’t work in the favor of Long and Jessica in the Double Jeopardy round. Each found a Daily Double, went all in, and unfortunately, their respective answers turned out to be incorrect. Their scores went down to $0, but they tried their best to climb back. Jessica still managed to earn $6,000 in the second round, while Long had a more challenging time and ended up with only $400. Stephen, on the other hand, had a good run and scored $18,000 in round 2.

The Final Jeopardy round was pretty interesting as Stephen failed to give the correct answer, while both Long and Jessica were able to answer correctly. However, despite their correct answers, Stephen still held a commanding lead, and the new players were unable to defeat him.

Hence, Stephen Webb won Jeopardy! today.

Stephen Webb: Tonight's winner (Image via @OneEclecticMom/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

Hosted by Ken Jennings, the March 14 episode’s final question was under the category of “Countries of the World."

The clue read:

“Part of the largest contiguous land empire during the 1200s & 1300s, today it’s the world’s second-largest landlocked country.”

The answer is "Mongolia."

Long and Jessica gave the correct answer, while Stephen initially wrote the correct solution, but later changed it to “Kazakstan.”

Take a look at the final results of the March 14 episode:

Stephen Webb: $18,000 – $2,000 = $16,000 (What is Mongolia Kazakstan) (6-day total: $155,281)

Jessica Ashooh: $6,000 + $5,000 = $11,000 (What is Mongolia?)

Long Nguyen: $400 + $400 = $800 (What is Mongolia?)

With today’s win, Stephen became the six-day champion. He has also advanced to the Tournament of Champions 2023.

The next episode will air on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

