Who won Jeopardy! tonight? February 16, 2023, Thursday

Jeopardy! Season 39 returned with a new episode to the late Alex Trebek stage on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

In the previous episode, Stephen Webb became the one-day champion after defeating Kendra Westerhaus. With a score of $38,401, the data scientist from Longmont, Colorado, returned to the show on Thursday to play his second game.

Returning champion Stephen played against two new contenders — Ali Miller, a product manager from San Francisco, California, and Brad Weinstock, an actor from Hoboken, New Jersey.

The competition series is the longest-running game show that has won multiple Emmy Awards. The first version was launched on March 30, 1964, and aired on NBC till 1975. The latest syndicated version started in 1984 and has been running successfully since then.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Stephen Webb

Lilly @OneEclecticMom

I like that Stephen has committed to the dress shirt + sweater combo (I wish his collars were a *little* sharper). This looks a bit greenish on my screen, but the Jeopardy lighting tends to do that to shades of grey. What are y’all seeing?

#Jeopardy Stephen Webb Fashion 2/16/23I like that Stephen has committed to the dress shirt + sweater combo (I wish his collars were a *little* sharper). This looks a bit greenish on my screen, but the Jeopardy lighting tends to do that to shades of grey. What are y'all seeing?

After defeating Kendra Westerhaus on Wednesday’s episode, Stephen Webb began his winning streak. In the latest episode, he continued to lead the game.

The categories for the first round in the February 16 episode included “An Ancient Wonder Of The World, Cars By The Number, Celebrity Relatives, The Letter After C, The Force Will Be With You, All Ways.”

It initially seemed that Brad Weinstock would win the first round, but soon returning champion Stephen changed the game in his favor. He found the first Daily Double and got the chance to double up on the entire earnings he had so far. He correctly answered 13 questions with zero incorrect answers.

Brad bagged eight correct answers and two incorrect responses. The third player, Ali Miller, gave six correct and one incorrect answer. The total scores of the players from the first round were Stephen at $10,200, Brad at $4,400, and Ali at $1,800.

In the second round, the categories were “Military Men, Same First & Last Letter Geography, Women Authors, Ranks & Titles, Disney Movie Taglines, ‘Plain’ & ‘Simple’."

After winning round 1, Stephen was also unstoppable in the second round. He scored the highest even after Brad picked both the Daily Doubles. The New Jersey actor only got one Daily Double right. He incorrectly answered the second one and also made a mistake while answering one of the clues in the Women Authors category. That mistake gave Stephen another opportunity to bag the score.

Lilly @OneEclecticMom



(obligatory reminder that these moments are funny but realistically the board is far away and it's easy to forget the category!)

#Jeopardy When a Jeopardy contestant says "I hope I don't go viral"... you know they're going viral 🤭 Sorry, Brad!(obligatory reminder that these moments are funny but realistically the board is far away and it's easy to forget the category!)

Until round 2, Stephen had not given a single wrong answer, while Brad gave six and Ali two. Ali was pretty far behind her fellow players as his score was $2,200. Brad landed in second place with a score of $10,600, and Stephen topped the scoreboard as he banked $21,800.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Stephen was the only player to give the correct answer to the final question. Although he made a spelling error, host Ken Jennings allowed it.

Hence, Stephen Webb won Jeopardy! today.

Stephen Webb: Tonight's winner (Image via @radiasoft/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final round of the February 16 episode was under the category of “Sports.” The final question, aka a clue, read:

“In 2010 they introduced the 4-point shot, 35 feet from the basket.”

The correct answer was “Harlem Globetrotters.”

Only Stephen gave the correct response to the final clue, while Brad wrote “Ina Garten” and Ali guessed “ABL.”

Lilly @OneEclecticMom

Very nice eggplant color dress, with a belt! Love to see accessorizing (belts, jewelry, ties, pins). I really like the cut of her jacket as well, with no lapel and besom pockets (

#Jeopardy Ali Miller Fashion 2/16/23Very nice eggplant color dress, with a belt! Love to see accessorizing (belts, jewelry, ties, pins). I really like the cut of her jacket as well, with no lapel and besom pockets (

Take a look at the final results of the February 16 episode:

Stephen Webb: $21,800 + $500 = $22,300 (Who are the Harlem Globetroters) (2-day total: $60,701)

Brad Weinstock: $10,600 – $511 = $10,089 (Who is Ina Garten)

Ali Miller: $2,200 – $0 = $2,200 (Who is the ABL?)

With today’s win, Stephen became the two-day champion with a total score of $60,701. He will return for the next episode to play against two new players.

Jeopardy! Season 39 will air its next episode on Friday, February 17, 2023.

