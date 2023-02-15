Who won Jeopardy! tonight? February 14, 2023, Tuesday

A new episode of Jeopardy! Season 39 aired on Valentine’s Day, aka Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

One-day champion Kendra Westerhaus, a licensed psychologist from Pocatello, Idaho, returned to the show after scoring $29,601 from her first game. In the latest episode, she played her second game against two new players — Laurin Bell, an executive assistant from Lakeland, Florida, and Blaine Smith, a writer & communications consultant from Portland, Oregon.

The competition series, hosted by Ken Jennings, consists of three rounds of quizzes. The player who scores the highest by the end of the game wins the episode and advances to the next episode. To score in every round, players have to think fast and show their speed on the signaling device.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Kendra Westerhaus

Kendra Westerhaus defeated two-day winner Mira Hayward on Monday’s episode to start her own winning streak. The Idaho native took the lead in the February 14 episode as well.

The categories for the first round in the latest episode included “It Happened On Valentine’s Day, Portrait Of A Lady, State Trees, Come On Get Hoppy, Anagrammed College Subjects, TV Show Titles In Spanish.”

Kendra has been leading the game since the beginning. In the first round, she found the first Daily Double and correctly answered 11 questions with zero incorrect answers. New players, Laurin Bell and Blaine Smith, played decently well. While Laurin gave 10 correct answers and gave some tough competition to Kendra, Blaine got one question wrong and five right. The scores of the players in round 1 were Kendra at $7,000 Laurin at $5,400, and Blaine at $2,400.

In the second round of the game show, the categories included “The Film Independent Spirit Awards, Ye Olde British Money, Phrase Connectors, The River, Born To Run, The Ghost Of Tom Joad.”

Kendra gave the highest number of correct answers and scored both the Daily Doubles. She even got the final $2,000-worth clue in this round and ended the segment with a score of $17,600. Blaine, on the other hand, tried to keep up with Kendra but couldn’t score big. He banked $8,800, while Laurin scored $5,000.

In the Final Jeopardy round, the wagering game was not quite interesting. The latest episode’s highest scorer Kendra wagered zero dollars, while the lowest scorer, Laurin, put all her money into the final bet.

Blaine, too, almost wagered all her earnings from today’s episode. Interestingly, Kendra, who wagered zero dollars, was the only player who gave the correct answer to the final question. She won the bet, while the other two lost their respective wagering amounts in the final round.

Hence, Kendra Westerhaus won Jeopardy! today.

Kendra Westerhaus: Tonight's winner (Image via @OneEclecticMom/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the February 14 episode, the category for the final round was "Art & Science,” and the clue read:

“A craft that visited it was named for Giotto, based on the story that 680 years earlier, the painter depicted it as the Star of Bethlehem.”

The correct answer was “Halley’s Comet.”

Only Kendra gave the correct answer, however, she misspelled the first word. While she won the third round, the new players lost their bets. Laurin’s answer was “Jupiter” and Blaine wrote “Polaris.”

Take a look at the final results of the February 14 episode:

Kendra Westerhaus: $17,600 + $0 = $17,600 (What is Haley’s Comet?) (2-day total: $47,201)

Blaine Smith: $8,800 – $8,700 = $100 (What is Polaris?)

Laurin Bell: $5,000 – $5,000 = $0 (What is Jupiter?)

With today’s win, Kendra became the two-day champion of Jeopardy! season 39. She will return for her third game to defend her win against two newcomers.

The syndicated game show will air its next episode on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

