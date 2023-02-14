Who won Jeopardy! tonight? February 13, 2023, Monday

Jeopardy! Season 39 started the week with a new episode on Monday, February 13, 2023.

The longest-running game show consists of three players who compete to score high and win the game. The winner then advances to the next episode to defend his win against two new players.

In the latest episode of the quiz show, the returning champion is two-day winner Mira Hayward. With a score of $37,000, the writer from Portland, Oregon, returned to the competition series to play her third game. She went up against two new contestants — Kendra Westerhaus, a licensed psychologist from Pocatello, Idaho, and Jeff Paine, a retired Army officer from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Kendra Westerhaus

Returning champion Mira Hayward’s winning streak didn’t last after two games. In her third game, the final round didn’t work in her favor.

The categories for the first round in the February 13 episode were “First Lady Firsts, Brest Budapest & Bucharest, Logos, Party On!, TV Catchphrases, Word History.”

Today’s show was intense as well as interesting. In the first round, new player Jeff Paine gave the highest number of correct answers, which was 12. Next in line was Mira, who delivered 10 correct responses. But both of them also gave two incorrect answers, respectively.

Due to this, Kendra became the top scorer in round 1 by correctly answering just eight questions. She gave zero incorrect answers and took the lead of $200 over the returning champion and $800 over Jeff. The scores of the three players in the first round were: Kendra at $5,800 Mira at $5,600 and Jeff at $5,000.

In the second round, the categories included “Lawyer Billboards, They’Re “N” titled, Botany, Airports Named For People, Also A Measurement, Bob Dylan Lyrics.”

Kendra’s luck was in her favor in the latest episode. She took the lead once again after picking both Daily Doubles in the Double Jeopardy round. Interestingly, she gave the least number of correct answers. Her scores were higher than her competitors because she had a lesser number of incorrect responses compared to her fellow players, plus, she scored two Daily Doubles. The rankings of the players were the same as they were in the first round. Kendra banked $18,000 in round 2, while Mira scored $14,800, and Jeff made $13,000.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Kendra and Jeff gave the correct answer to the final question, while Mira failed to do so. The two-day winner wagered much less money compared to her fellow contestants. While she went down to the $10,000 mark in the final round, Kendra and Jeff surpassed $25,000. Kendra ranked first on the scoreboard and Jeff landed in second place.

Hence, Kendra Westerhaus won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final round’s question in the February 13 episode was under the category of “Words From World War I.”

The question, aka a clue, read:

“‘Cistern’ & ‘reservoir’ were suggested names for a secret invention, but the British preferred this less clumsy monosyllable.”

The correct answer to the final clue was “Tank.”

Today’s new players, Jeff and Kendra, gave the correct response while returning champion Mira wrote “water” and lost the final bet.

Take a look at the final results of the February 13 episode, hosted by Ken Jennings:

Kendra Westerhaus: $18,000 + $11,601 = $29,601 (What is tank?) (1-day total: $29,601)

Jeff Paine: $13,000 + $13,000 = $26,000 (What is tank?)

Mira Hayward: $14,800 – $4,000 = $10,800 (What is water)

With today’s win, Kendra became the one-day champion with a total score of $29,601. The licensed psychologist from Pocatello, Idaho, will return to defend her win in the next episode.

Jeopardy! Season 39 will air its upcoming episode on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

