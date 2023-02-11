Who won Jeopardy! tonight? February 10, 2023, Friday

A brand new episode of Jeopardy! Season 39 aired on Friday, February 10, 2023, featuring one returning champion and two new players.

The longest-running game show is a quiz competition, where questions are in the form of a clue and answers are in the form of a question. The official synopsis of the Emmy-winning TV program reads:

“A returning champion and two challengers test their buzzer skills and their knowledge in a wide range of academic and popular categories.”

In the February 10 episode, returning champion Mira Hayward played against Myles Karp, a journalist & consultant from Weston, Florida, and Libby Hsu, a lecturer & associate director from Revere, Massachusetts.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Mira Hayward

Mira Hayward won her first game on Thursday’s episode, scoring $14,600. In the latest installment, she maintained her winning streak.

The categories for the first round included “Before They Were Supreme Court Justices, Don’t Fall In!, 5-Letter Double-Z Words, All Kinds Of Books, Hotels Named For People, Super Bowl Heroes.”

Mira had a great time in the first round. Not only did she pick the first Daily Double, but also gave the highest number of correct answers. With 13 correct and two incorrect responses, Mira earned $9,200.

Meanwhile, new player Myles Karp delivered nine correct and three incorrect answers, scoring $2,600. Third player Libby Hsu banked $2,200 by correctly answering four questions.

In the second round, the categories were “Ocean Life, Poets’ Rhyme Time, Fashionable Etymology, An Endless Category, Western Europe, The Miami Vice Squad.”

The Double Jeopardy round didn’t end in Mira's favor. She landed in third place with a score of $12,400, despite finding a Daily Double. Another went to Myles, who topped the scoreboard in round 2 as he banked $17,600. Libby ranked second and scored $13,600. All three players played a very close match in the second round.

Mira returned to her top position in the Final Jeopardy round as she was the only one to correctly answer the final question. After Libby and Myles lost their wagering amounts, their total score went lower than $10,000.

Hence, Mira Hayward won Jeopardy! today.

Mira Hayward: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the February 10 episode, the category for the final round was “European History.”

The clue read:

“Until 1806, some German nobles included among their honors the title of "Elector" for their role in selecting this personage.”

The final round’s correct answer was “Holy Roman Emperor.”

Only Mira was able to give the correct answer to the final question, while Myles wrote “Kaiser” and Libby guessed “Chancellor.”

Take a look at the final results of the February 10 episode:

Mira Hayward: $12,400 + $10,000 = $22,400 (What is the Holy Roman Emperor?) (2-day total: $37,000)

Libby Hsu: $13,600 – $4,001 = $9,599 (What is Chancellor?)

Myles Karp: $17,600 – $10,000 = $7,600 (What is Kaiser?)

Mira, a writer from Portland, Oregon, won today’s game with a total two-day score of $37,000. The daughter of Oregon state Sen. Elizabeth Steiner will return to defend her win in the next episode.

After winning her first game, Mira shared her experience in an interview. She said:

“It was such a fun experience. Winning was the cherry on top. The other contestants were very good and very friendly. It was fun to hang out with them in the green room.”

Mira further praised her first-day competitor Matthew Marcus, who was a four-day champion but lost his fifth game to the Oregon-native.

Meanwhile, she will appear in the show’s next episode, which will air on Monday, February 13, 2023.

