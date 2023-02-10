Who won Jeopardy! tonight? February 9, 2023, Thursday

Season 39 of Jeopardy! returned with a brand new episode on Thursday, February 9, 2023, featuring three players.

The Emmy-winning game show has been running for decades and is still one of the fans’ favorite TV programs. Explaining its origin, the official website reads:

“Jeopardy! was born March 30, 1964, when the first-ever episode aired at 11:30 a.m. on NBC. The birth parents were Merv and Julann Griffin and attending was Art Fleming. The NBC daytime version of the show (which ran until 1975) paved the way for the current syndicated program that debuted in 1984.”

Lilly @OneEclecticMom

Love this unique outfit - grey & white striped shirt, Gucci king snake tie, & Fred Perry “half zip jumper” (check out the grey striping on the sleeves!) I can’t complain about this quarter zip but I think I’d like it better as a cardigan.

#Jeopardy Dan Wohl Fashion 2/9/23Love this unique outfit - grey & white striped shirt, Gucci king snake tie, & Fred Perry “half zip jumper” (check out the grey striping on the sleeves!) I can’t complain about this quarter zip but I think I’d like it better as a cardigan. Dan Wohl Fashion 2/9/23Love this unique outfit - grey & white striped shirt, Gucci king snake tie, & Fred Perry “half zip jumper” (check out the grey striping on the sleeves!) I can’t complain about this quarter zip but I think I’d like it better as a cardigan.#Jeopardy https://t.co/y9wTNRmYg5

In the latest episode, the returning champion was Dan Wohl, a high school history teacher from Forest Hills, New York. He played against Scott Perry, an associate professor of history from St. Petersburg, Florida, and Mira Hayward, a writer from Portland, Oregon.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Mira Hayward

One-day champion Dan Wohl won his first game against four-day champion Matthew Marcus in the February 8 episode. Unfortunately, the school teacher lost his winning streak in the latest installment against a new player.

In the February 9 episode, the categories for the first round included “South American Geography, Music For Sharks, Life Lines, ‘World,’ On Their Fast Food Menu, Put In Your Ordinal.”

Returning champion Dan played a head-to-head match against new player Mira Hayward. The Portland-native didn’t struggle with the signaling device as most new players do. She took the lead in the first round by giving 11 correct and two incorrect answers.

Interestingly, Dan also ended up giving the same number of correct and incorrect answers, but due to Mira attempting high-value questions, her score was more than his. She scored $5,400 and Dan banked $5,200. Third player Scott Perry landed in third place with a score of $1,200.

Lilly @OneEclecticMom

I love a checkered shirt and I love a striped tie, so I’m enjoying this combo! (Did you notice there are two history teachers tonight?!)

#Jeopardy Scott Perry Fashion 2/9/23I love a checkered shirt and I love a striped tie, so I’m enjoying this combo! (Did you notice there are two history teachers tonight?!) Scott Perry Fashion 2/9/23I love a checkered shirt and I love a striped tie, so I’m enjoying this combo! (Did you notice there are two history teachers tonight?!)#Jeopardy https://t.co/vaClCYuX62

In the second round of the Ken Jennings-hosted episode, the categories were “Eponyms, American History, Oscar-Winning Women, Autobiographies, Chemistry, You’Re On The World Money.”

The Double Jeopardy round didn’t entertain the viewers with a good Daily Double fight. All the players seemed to avoid picking Daily Doubles and when they got it, conservative bets were made.

However, Dan found himself back in first position on the scoreboard with a small lead due to the round’s final Daily Double. He banked $12,100, while Mira ranked second with a score of $10,600. Scott started getting the hang of the buzzer and ended up in third place, scoring $5,600.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Dan and Scott were not able to give the correct answer to the final question. Only Mira correctly answered in the final round and topped the scoreboard. Interestingly, the highest amount of today’s show didn’t even cross $15,000.

Subsequently, Mira Hayward won Jeopardy! today.

Mira Hayward: Tonight's winner (Image via @maysayhay/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category for the final round in the February 9 episode was “Theatre History,” and the final question/clue read:

“In 1904, wearing a harness, actress Nina Boucicault became the first to play this character onstage.”

The correct answer to the final clue was “Peter Pan.”

Lilly @OneEclecticMom

Oh my goodness Mira is adorable and this dress is so gorgeous. I love the twisted front and balloon sleeves, such a great silhouette. Glasses and necklace are so pretty! What a goddess.

#Jeopardy Mira Hayward Fashion 2/9/23Oh my goodness Mira is adorable and this dress is so gorgeous. I love the twisted front and balloon sleeves, such a great silhouette. Glasses and necklace are so pretty! What a goddess. Mira Hayward Fashion 2/9/23Oh my goodness Mira is adorable and this dress is so gorgeous. I love the twisted front and balloon sleeves, such a great silhouette. Glasses and necklace are so pretty! What a goddess.#Jeopardy https://t.co/TQtblWcDeb

Only Mira responded correctly, while Dan wrote “Pygmalion” and Scott guessed “Mother Courage.”

Take a look at the final results of the February 9 episode:

Mira Hayward: $10,600 + $4,000 = $14,600 (Who is Peter Pan?) (1-day total: $14,600)

Dan Wohl: $12,100 – $9,101 = $2,999 (Who is Pygmalion)

Scott Perry: $5,600 – $5,598 = $2 (Who is Mother Courage?)

With today’s win, Mira became the one-day champion with a score of $14,600. She will return to play her second game in the next episode against new players.

The syndicated game show will air its upcoming episode on Friday, February 10, 2023.

