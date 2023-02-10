Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, February 9, 2023

The popular game show Jeopardy! is scheduled to return on February 9, 2023, with a new champion after the elimination of Matthew Marcus, who appeared to be on the verge of a very memorable streak. Fans of the show will have to wait longer for a new champion who can generate the same level of excitement as Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, and Amy Schneider did during season 38.

So far this season, participants have struggled to establish memorable streaks.

The upcoming episode of the game show will see the new champion Dan Wohl, a high school history teacher from Forest Hills, New York, play against Scott Perry, an associate professor of history from St. Petersburg, Florida, and Mira Hayward, a writer from Portland, Oregon.

Dan Wohl earned a fair $26,799 in his game yesterday, which also saw him use Double Jeopardy to his advantage in taking down a very strong player. Wohl got off to a good start, but it remains to be seen if he can keep it up.

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to its growing popularity.

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

February 9, 2023, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"In 1904, wearing a harness, actress Nina Boucicault became the first to play this character onstage."

This question is from the category "Theatre History." Certainly an offbeat and interesting topic, this will surely make fodder for some good entertainment.

Jeopardy! final solution - Thursday, February 9, 2023

The final question's clue and solution read as follows:

Solution: Peter Pan

Solution: Peter Pan

Peter Pan or, the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up started out as a play before becoming a novel. Nina Boucicault portrayed Peter in the play.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, February 9, 2023

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

