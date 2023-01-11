Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode and a new champion on January 10, 2022. The latest season of the popular game show commenced a few months ago and has seen some great contestants like Cris Pannullo and Ray Lalonde. While the previous champion could not uphold the tradition of long streaks, the new champion, Connor Sears, has already impressed viewers in his first game by earning a reported $28,000.

In the upcoming round of the show, Connor Sears, Max Davison, and Suzanne Zgraggen will face off against each other to win the round. Viewers' expectations for Connor Sears are high following his brilliant first round.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular shows in the world. It originally began in the early 1960s and has since become one of the most beloved shows in the game show world. Its engaging nature and offbeat format has managed to outlast the test of time. The brilliant final round of the game show is also one of the major reasons for the show's soaring popularity.

The final round allows viewers to enjoy some offbeat challenges for the participants and participate in them as well. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. This has become a common practice for fans of the show.

To help viewers arrive at the right answer, we have compiled all the details from the upcoming episode, including the answer to the final question.

January 10, 2023, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The upcoming round's final question reads:

"In one 19th century translation, she “perceived the dawn of day and ceased” speaking nearly 1,000 times."

This question is from the category "Classic Tale Characters," which is a very intriguing topic that is featured quite irregularly in the show. While the topic is sufficiently broad, it's also specific in a curious way.

In the final round of the show, participants are provided with the answer, and they have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution - Tuesday, January 10, 2023

The clue and solution to the final question read as follows:

Clue: In one 19th-century translation, she “perceived the dawn of day and ceased” speaking nearly 1,000 times.

Solution: Scheherazade.

This clue hints at The Book of the Thousand Nights and a Night, a translation of the Arabian Nights stories by Sir Richard Burton. Scheherazade is one of the characters in the story.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Tuesday, January 10, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! are Connor Sears, a copy editor from Queens, New York, Max Davison, a writer from Studio City, California, and Suzanne Zgraggen, a zoo educator from West Valley, Utah.

It would be interesting to see if Conor manages to win the round. Catch them in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

