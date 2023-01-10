Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, January 9, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, January 9, 2023. This episode will see the return of Patrick Curran, who has done considerably well in his previous two games.

The 39th season of the show, which started a couple of months back, has already seen some real drama with contestants such as Cris Pannullo and Ray Lalonde. Patrick Curran, who came shortly after the fall of Lalonde, may also try his luck at registering his name with the top players of the season. However, it is yet to be seen if this new season manages to reach the heights that the 38th season of the show reached.

In the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!, Patrick Curran, a consultant from Washington, D.C., will face off against Kelly Mraz, a music teacher from Lilburn, Georgia, and Connor Sears, a copy editor from Queens, New York. Today, it would be Curran's third game. He has already earned a respectable $45,400 in his stay so far and will surely look to accumulate more.

January 9, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

Jeopardy! is arguably the most popular long-running game show in the world. It originally started in 1964 and has hardly looked back since then. The engaging nature and offbeat format of the show has managed to outlast the test of time and is now more popular than ever. The compelling game show also has one trump card that makes it better than most shows: its final round.

The final round of the show has so many things that make it unique for viewers. However, the most important one of them all is the ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime from the comfort of their homes. This is a common practice among the fans of Jeopardy! However, as this can be quite cumbersome on a daily basis, we have made it easier for the readers.

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Ironically, though this company founded in the 1860s is Moore County, Tennessee’s largest employer, Moore is a dry county."

This question is from the category "USA." As vast as the country is, so is this topic. With no narrowing down of any form, this can be quite a challenging topic. It would be interesting to see how the participants fare with it.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, January 9, 2023

The clue and solution to the final question read as follows:

Clue: Ironically, though this company founded in the 1860s is Moore County, Tennessee’s largest employer, Moore is a dry county.

Solution: Jack Daniel’s.

The popular Tennessee sour mash whiskey, Jack Daniel's, was founded in Lynchburg, Tennessee, the dry Moore County. The county does not allow the sale of alcohol.

Jeopardy! contestants today: January 9, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Patrick Curran, a consultant from Washington, D.C., Kelly Mraz, a music teacher from Lilburn, Georgia, and Connor Sears, a copy editor from Queens, New York.

Catch them in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

