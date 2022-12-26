Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, December 26, 2022

Jeopardy! is all set to return on Monday, December 26, 2022, with another exciting episode after a weekend break that also encompassed Christmas. The brilliant game show has become a household name over the years and continues to amaze fans across the world with its latest season.

Following Cris Pannullo's success, another champion appears to have captured the hearts of Americans in recent weeks. Ray Lalonde will play his eighth game of the season in the upcoming episode, making him a top performer.

In the upcoming episode, Ray Lalonde, a scenic artist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, will face off against Sarah Schmeer, an executive assistant from Portland, Oregon, and Bobby Freitas, a middle school teacher from Long Beach, California. . Lalonde has performed admirably thus far, earning $192,700 in his first seven days on the game show.

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to its growing popularity.

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

December 26, 2022, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"In a reunion over 40 years in the making, Dolly Parton appeared as an angel named Agnes in the final episode of this comedy in 2022."

This question is from the category "TV FInales." This is not a common topic and may require a certain specific skill set to conquer. It would be interesting to see how Ray Lalonde deals with this.

In the final question, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution - Monday, December 26, 2022

The clue and solution for the upcoming round read as follows:

Solution: Grace and Frankie.

The finale of the acclaimed Netflix comedy series Grace and Frankie featured Dolly Parton in a cameo role.

Jeopardy! contestants today- December 26, 2022

Ken Jennings @KenJennings This was my fault and I want to thank the very indulgent and talented @Jeopardy ! writers who made my holiday wish come true. This was my fault and I want to thank the very indulgent and talented @Jeopardy! writers who made my holiday wish come true. https://t.co/hvPwwulxOv

The three contestants for the upcoming episode are Ray Lalonde, a scenic artist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Sarah Schmeer, an executive assistant from Portland, Oregon, and Bobby Freitas, a middle school teacher from Long Beach, California.

