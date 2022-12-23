Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, December 23, 2022

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode just ahead of Christmas on Friday, December 23, 2022. The brilliant game show has been on a roll, with Ray Lalonde's stunning performances taking center stage for a little more than a week. He is the first one to get a recognizable streak since the fall of Cris Pannullo, who became the most prolific contender of the ongoing 39th season. It is unclear if Lalonde would be able to match that streak, but he has done quite well in his six days and has accumulated $166,200 in the process.

In the upcoming episode, Ray Lalonde, a scenic artist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, will play against Rebecca Triano, a chemistry lecturer from Lambertville, New Jersey, and Ardi Mendoza, an emergency medicine resident from New York, New York. He can start off fresh in the next week if Lalonde manages to pull off another victory.

Jeopardy! is easily one of the most popular shows in the world. Starting in the early 1960s, the show has aged like fine wine, becoming enormously popular in the world of game shows and amassing a global fan base. Most of this is because of the game shows clever approach, offbeat nature, and intriguing format. However, the final round is also a big factor in this soaring popularity.

The final round has every element that makes it more interesting for the viewers. Besides that, it also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice among the fans of the show. However, this does come with its share of difficulties. To ease this, we have compiled all the relevant details from the upcoming episode, including the answer to the final question, below. Scroll on.

December 23, 2022, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question is from the category "American Poems"

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"In an 1847 poem this character sees her town of Grand-Pre burned, but finally reunites with her beau for a kiss before his death."

While it may not be everyone's cup of tea, this topic and this question do have a bit of universal appeal. It would be interesting to see how the participants respond to this.

Jeopardy! final solution - Friday, December 23, 2022

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read:

Clue: In an 1847 poem, this character sees her town of Grand-Pre burned, but finally reunites with her beau for a kiss before his death.

Solution- Evangeline.

The titular character of Hanry Wadsworth Longfellow’s famed 1847 poem, Evangeline, the poem follows the love story between Evangeline Bellefontaine and Gabriel Lajeunesse.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Friday, December 23, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Ray Lalonde, a scenic artist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Rebecca Triano, a chemistry lecturer from Lambertville, New Jersey, and Ardi Mendoza, an emergency medicine resident from New York, New York.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

