Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, October 10, 2022

The popular game show Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on October 10, 2022. Following the success of the brilliant 38th season, the game show has already picked up the pace in the new season, which has already seen many great contestants in its limited run. Cris Pannullo is one such contestant who has already won six games and appears to be in the lead.

The upcoming episode of the show will see six-day champion Cris Pannullo return for his seventh game against attorney Eugene Hahm and healthcare policy professional Allie Nudelman.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the world, originally beginning in 1964. The decades-long show has accumulated a huge fanbase owing to its unique format and engaging nature. Three contestants compete in this extensively general knowledge-based game show. The final round of the show is also a major reason for the show's soaring popularity.

The final round of the show paves the way for many interesting twists and turns. Alongside that, the final round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. As this can often be a complicated process for most, we have compiled all the details about the upcoming episode, including the final question and answer below.

October 10, 2022, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"A neighbor’s charcoal drawing of Ann Turner Cook at age 4 or 5 months won a 1928 contest to appear in ads for this brand."

This question is from the category "Brand Names." Given the depth and range of this topic, this will prove to be a difficult one, even for veteran trivia fans. This topic also covers brands from various regions and time frames, making it all the more difficult.

In the final round, participants are provided with a solution and they have to figure out the question. This offbeat approach can often prove to be a real challenge under the right circumstances for the participants.

Jeopardy! final solution - Monday, October 10, 2022

The clue and solution to the final question for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! reads as follows:

Solution: Gerber.

Ann Turner Cook was the first Gerber baby, and her identity was kept hidden for a long time. It was revealed in 1978 that Westport-born Cook was the popular figure who had become a household image at the time.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Monday, October 10, 2022

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



Did Cris secure his 6th win? We officially have two qualifiers for next year's Tournament of Champions: Luigi de Guzman and Cris Pannullo.Did Cris secure his 6th win? bit.ly/3yppwpj We officially have two qualifiers for next year's Tournament of Champions: Luigi de Guzman and Cris Pannullo. Did Cris secure his 6th win? bit.ly/3yppwpj https://t.co/McBfs65ZDO

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are six-day champion Chris Pannullo, attorney Eugene Hahm and healthcare policy professional Allie Nudelman.

Pannullo will try to build on his great streak in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

