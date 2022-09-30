Thursday, September 29, 2022: What is today's Final Jeopardy! question and answer?

With a new weekday, a new episode of Jeopardy! is ready to air. After the brilliant 38th season, which featured some of the all-time best contestants like Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, and Amy Schnieder, the all-new 39th season is already living up to the hype and expectations. In the upcoming episode, the brilliant David Sibley will return to play another round.

The three-day champion, David Sibley, will face off against accountant Moira Smith and life sciences consultant Sonalee Rau in the latest episode of the popular show. David has continued to play very well over the last few days and will hope to continue the streak in the upcoming round of the show.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the world. It draws its appeal from the offbeat format and engaging nature of the show. The game is typically played between three contestants and is extensively general knowledge-based. Alongside these unique elements, the final round of the show is a pivotal element in its soaring popularity.

The final round of the show features a slew of intriguing challenges. Along with that, the show also allows viewers to participate in this round from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. As this can often be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other details below.

September 29, 2022, Thursday - Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "Innovation"

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Seen by a worldwide audience in 1970, black pentagons were added to these to help viewers follow them better on TV."

This is a very broad category that covers many eras and domains. Chances are that this category will almost certainly perplex any trivia buff, even those who are well-versed in the subject.

The final round poses quite a few challenges. First, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This can often result in a lot of complications for the participants. Secondly, participants are always given a tough choice. They have to choose between playing the round and risking their entire winnings for the day or walking away and losing the chance to extend their streak.

The solution to the September 29, 2022, Final

Jeopardy!

Solution: Soccer balls.

Soccer, or football, is one of the most popular sports in the world. They are traditionally black and white. However, that is a fairly new innovation. Before 1863, the balls were made from leather. In 1839, Charles Goodyear's discovery of vulcanized rubber changed this.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, September 29, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are three-day champion David Sibley, accountant Moira Smith, and life sciences consultant Sonalee Rau. Sibley has consistently been a great contestant and will look to cement his lead in the next game.

Catch them live in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

