Monday, September 26, 2022: What is today's Final Jeopardy! question and answer?

The 39th season of Jeopardy! appears to be in full swing with some fascinating contestants over the past few weeks. Many fans were concerned that the new season would fail to live up to the legendary exploits of the previous one, but so far everything appears to be fine in trivia land.

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! on September 26, 2022, will see Michael Menkhus return for his third game, after some great performances in his first two games. The data analyst from Kansas City, Missouri, has already won $48,402 on his second day. He will look to extend his streak further in the upcoming round. Michael will face off against Sue Adams, a software developer from North Weymouth, Massachusetts, and David Sibley, an Episcopal priest from Walla Walla, Washington.

Jeopardy! is one of the leading game shows in the world, having been on air since the early 1960s. The game show has a unique appeal owing to its unusual format and engaging nature. Played among three contestants, the game show is heavily trivia-based and has a habit of drawing viewers in completely. That's where the final round comes in.

Celebrity Jeopardy! @CelebJeopardy Did you miss the #CelebrityJeopardy ! premiere last night? No problem! Stream the episode now on Hulu! Did you miss the #CelebrityJeopardy! premiere last night? No problem! Stream the episode now on Hulu! https://t.co/qEJKLD5MRx

The final round of the show is considered one of the major reasons for its soaring popularity. It allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes, alongside other interesting twists. Viewers do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. As it is a difficult process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming round of Jeopardy! in the sections below.

September 26, 2022, Monday - Today's Final Jeopardy!

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"A now annual issue of this magazine was inspired by the high-society parties of Caroline Astor, whose ballroom fit about 400 people."

This question is from the category "Magazines." The participants in this round may find this broad topic interesting. A topic like this also adds a bit of unpredictability to the whole setup.

In the final round, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This usually results in a lot of complications for the participants.

The clue and solution to the September 26, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

The solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: A now annual issue of this magazine was inspired by the high-society parties of Caroline Astor, whose ballroom fit about 400 people.

Solution: Forbes.

The first list of the wealthiest men was compiled in 1982, as revealed by a story put on by the magazine to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Forbes 400. It recalled how the list was inspired by the high-society parties of Caroline Astor.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Monday, September 26, 2022

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



Did it go according to plan? After crossing "Becoming a Jeopardy! Champion" off his bucket list, Michael was back last night for a go at win No. 2.Did it go according to plan? bit.ly/3LKRXnd After crossing "Becoming a Jeopardy! Champion" off his bucket list, Michael was back last night for a go at win No. 2. Did it go according to plan? bit.ly/3LKRXnd https://t.co/PuS5zJDFYo

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are:

2-day champion Michael Menkhus

Massachusetts-based software developer Sue Adams

David Sibley, an Episcopal priest from Walla Walla, Washington

Menkhus has played well till now. He will look to expand his streak in the upcoming round of the show.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far