Who won Jeopardy! tonight? September 19, 2022, Monday

Season 39 of Jeopardy! returned with a new episode on Monday, September 19, 2022, featuring one-day winner Emmett Stanton and two new contestants.

Emmett is a freelance writer from Baltimore, Maryland, who ended Arlington attorney Luigi de Guzman’s five-day winning streak ($140,700). He defeated Luigi with a score difference of $6,249.

In the September 16 episode, Emmett’s winning score was $25,800, while Luigi’s was $19,551.

Emmett returned to the show this week to defend his win. He was up against two new players — Suzanne Goss, an oncology advertising consultant from Brooklyn, New York, and Jason Freeman, an event producer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Emmett Stanton secured another win in his second game on Jeopardy!. He played smartly in all three rounds of the September 19 episode.

The categories for the first round were Historic Happenings, A Hunger For Reading, Flags, Hodgepodge, Words Before Words, and TL;DW.

Jason Freeman started strong against Emmett. However, the one-day champion soon turned the tables. Although Jason delivered 18 correct answers and Emmett 14, the latter landed in first place, thanks to the Daily Double. The scores were $7,200 (Emmett), $4,400 (Jason), and (-$600) Suzanne at the end of the first round.

In the second round, the categories were Goddesses, Take The Broadway Home, 4-Syllable Verbs, Jack, London, and The Call Of The Wild.

The Double Jeopardy round saw Emmett struggle to score after he lost money in two Daily Doubles. The round turned out to be fortunate for Suzanne, who started with a negative score in the latest episode. She banked $8,600 and landed in first place. Jason scored $8,400, while Emmett earned $8,000.

In the Final Jeopardy round, the entire scoreboard changed because only one player delivered the correct answer to the final question.

Emmett, whose total until the second round was $8,000, got himself into a do-or-die situation by wagering the entire amount. Jason followed suit and wagered $8,398 (his total was $8,400), while Suzanne played it safe and put up $6,000.

Emmett gave the correct answer, and his total doubled up to $16,000. Meanwhile, Jason and Suzanne failed to give the right answer.

Hence, Emmett Stanton won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category for the final round of the September 19 episode was “Historic Documents.” The question, in the form of a clue, read:

“The governor of Mass. wrote, it 'is a poor document, but a mighty act…wrong in its delay till January, but grand & sublime after all.”

The answer to the final clue was “Emancipation Proclamation.” Only Emmett gave the correct answer, while the other two contestants failed to do so.

Here's a look at the final results of Monday's episode:

Emmett Stanton: $8,000 + $8,000 = $16,000 (What… is the Emancipation Proclamation ) (2-day total: $41,800)

Suzanne Goss: $8,600 – $6,000 = $2,600 (What is Stamp Act)

Jason Freeman: $8,400 – $8,398 = $2 (What is the Plymouth Compact)

With today’s win, Emmett’s total two-day score went up to $41,800. Only time will tell whether his streak will continue.

The freelance writer will return to play his next game on Jeopardy! on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

