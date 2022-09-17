Who won Jeopardy! tonight? September 16, 2022, Friday

Season 39 of Jeopardy! aired a new episode on Friday, September 16, 2022, featuring the return of five-day champion Luigi de Guzman.

The attorney from Arlington, Virginia, started his journey on the game show on the finale episode of Season 38, which aired on July 29. After winning that episode, he got the opportunity to return to the premiere of the latest season.

Luigi continued with his winning streak in the new season, making him a five-time winner by the end of the September 15 episode of Jeopardy! In the subsequent episode, which aired on September 16, he was finally dethroned by Emmett Stanton.

In the latest episode, which aired on September 16, Luigi participated in the game against two new players — Melissa Woodall and Emmett Stanton.

Melissa is a homemaker from Fort Smith, Arkansas, whereas Stanton is a freelance writer from Baltimore, Maryland.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Emmett Stanton

The first round included multiple categories, including “Herstory, Texting Abbrev., 2022 Geogra-Fee, Freds Up, Magazine Covers, Help Me Move My Stuff?”

Freelancer Emmett started to showcase his intelligence from the beginning of the game itself. He won the first round with a big lead as he banked $8,200 by correctly answering 24 questions. The second place went to five-day champion Luigi who managed to give 12 correct answers and scored $3,200. Melissa Woodall landed in third place with just $400 in her pocket.

The categories for the second round were “British Literature, Magnets!, Think Fast, Television, Explorers, Beyond The Pale.”

Luigi took back his lead in this round, surpassing Emmett’s total earnings by correctly answering 26 questions and banking $18,000. Emmett, on the other hand, scored $15,800 for 22 right responses. Melissa’s position didn’t change in this round as well, she was in third place with $2,800 earnings.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Luigi seemed a bit overconfident, thinking that Emmett would not deliver the right answer to the final question. Both Luigi and Emmett gave correct answers, thus, winning their wagered amount. While betting money, Emmett took a big leap by wagering $10,000, while Luigi bet only $1,551. After the final calculation, Emmett’s total earnings crossed Luigi’s.

Hence, Emmett Stanton won Jeopardy! today.

Tonight's winner

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category for the final round was “Disney Songs,” and the final question, in the form of clue, read:

“'We Don’t Talk About Bruno' from Encanto is the first song from an animated Disney film to hit No. 1 since this duet in 1993.”

The correct answer to the final clue was A Whole New World.

To Luigi’s surprise, Emmett gave the right answer to the final question. While the two male players owned the last round, Melissa found herself in third place once again. She wagered $2,799 when her total earnings was $2,800. She also gave the wrong answer to the final clue, and the wagered amount was deducted from her total, leaving her with just one dollar.

Take a look at the final results of the September 16 episode:

Emmett Stanton: $15,800 + $10,000 = $25,800 (What… is… A Whole New World?) (1-day total: $25,800)

Luigi de Guzman: $18,000 + $1,551 = $19,551 (What is A Whole New World?)

Melissa Woodall: $2,800 – $2,799 = $1 (What is Can you feel the love tonight?)

Emmett emerged as the champion by defeating five-day winner Luigi in the latest episode. Although Luigi lost the game, he took home his five-day earnings ($140,700) as well as today’s amount ($19,551), resulting in a total of $160,251. That apart, he has already qualified for the Tournament of Champions 2023.

Meanwhile, today’s winner Emmett will return to defend his win in the next episode. Hosted by Ken Jennings, the new episode will air on Monday, September 19, 2022.

