Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 29, 2022, Friday

The final episode of Jeopardy! Season 38, which aired on Friday, July 29, 2022, welcomed back one-day winner Katrina Hall. She became the champion in the previous episode after defeating Brianne Barker and banking $27,601.

As per the format, the game show consists of three players — one returning champion and two new contenders. They all play to score the highest, and the winner then gets the opportunity to return in the next episode.

The latest season witnessed incredible players going on long winning streaks. Amy Schneider (40 wins), Mattea Roach (23 wins), Matt Amodio (20 wins), and Ryan Long (16 wins) played brilliantly during Season 38.

Meanwhile, the final episode of Season 38, hosted by Ken Jennings, featured returning champion Katrina Hall, Darin Ciccotelli, an associate professor of rhetoric & composition from Long Beach, California, and Luigi de Guzman, an attorney from Arlington, Virginia.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Luigi de Guzman

Katrina Hall’s winning luck didn’t work in her favor in the finale. Although she played well, she couldn’t surpass the new player’s total in the end.

The categories for the first round included “Islands & Peninsulas, Governors, Business Abbrev., Movie Facts, Just Take The L, How Do You Sleep At Night?”

Luigi de Guzman had a strong start, but Katrina overtook him slightly by answering all her questions correctly. She gave 11 right answers and banked $7,000, while Luigi earned $6,800 after delivering 19 correct answers and two incorrect responses. Darin Ciccotelli, on the other hand, tried his best, but could only bank $2,800.

In the second round, the categories were “History, French Phrases, ‘C’haracter Study, Mashed-Up Sitcom Titles, Watercolors, Let’s Go Fishing.”

All three players played superbly in the Double Jeopardy round. Darin answered 16 questions correctly and scored $11,000, while Luigi banked $20,800 with 24 correct answers to his credit. Katrina landed in second place in this round with $11,800.

The Final Jeopardy round saw a triple win as all the players gave the right answer. Katrina wagered the highest amount and fortunately delivered the correct response to the final question. Her total went up to $20,801, while Darin and Luigi banked $13,994 and $23,401, respectively.

Hence, Luigi de Guzman won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question for the finale episode that aired on July 29, 2022, was not difficult. Under “Tech History” category, the clue read:

“For about 20 years after its invention, it had few practical uses; then suddenly it revolutionized grocery checkouts & home audio.”

The answer to the final clue was “Laser.”

All three players answered the final question correctly. Returning champion Katrina initially guessed "bar codes," but she struck it out and wrote lasers.

Take a look at the final results of the July 29 episode:

Luigi de Guzman: $20,800 + $2,601 = $23,401 (What is the laser?) (1-day total: $23,401)

Katrina Hall: $11,800 + $9,001 = $20,801 (What is bar codes? lasers?)

Darin Ciccotelli: $11,000 + $2,994 = $13,994 (What is laser technology?)

The finale’s last round saw close competition between the players. At the end, Luigi emerged as the new one-day winner with total earnings of $23,401. Although Season 38 has ended, Luigi will still get a chance to defend his win in another game.

The attorney from Arlington, Virginia, will return in the next episode, which will be the premiere of Jeopardy! Season 39. It will air on September 12, 2022.

