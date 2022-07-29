Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 28, 2022, Thursday

The latest episode of Jeopardy! Season 38, hosted by Ken Jennings, aired on Thursday, July 28, 2022. One-day winner Brianne Barker returned for her second game on the show.

The series is one of the most popular game shows of all time. Launched by Merv and Julann Griffin in 1964, it was originally used to air on NBC until 1975. The now-syndicated program returned in 1985 and is still running strong. It recently won the Daytime Emmy Award, which is the show’s 19th win over the years.

In the July 28 episode, returning champion Brianne Barker, a biology professor from Madison, New Jersey, struggled to defend her win. She competed against two new players, Heidi Reese, a patent examiner originally from Bay City, Michigan, and Katrina Hill, a non-profit professional from Alexandria, Virginia.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Katrina Hill

In the previous episode, Brianne Barker won the game by defeating two-day champion Ed Coulson. Her one day total was $11,700. In the latest episode, she failed to strike another win against Katrina Hill and Heidi Reese.

The categories for the first round included “The Industrial Revolution, You Call Yourself A Fan?, A Fashionable Category, 40 Years Of USA Today, Team Rhymes, West Virginia & Regular Virginia.”

Brianne started strong with 25 correct answers and just 3 incorrect responses. She banked $7,400 from the first round. Katrina and Heidi answered nine clues correctly each. While Katrina scored $3,000, Heidi earned $2,800.

The second round’s categories included, “Authors, Go IVth (Fourth) & Rule, Plant Parts, Loco For Logos, Starts With 2 Vowels, What’s The Name Of That Song?”

All three players played well in the Double Jeopardy round. Katrina’s luck and intelligence turned the game in her favor, as she scored $20,000 for 19 correct answers in total. Brianne’s total earnings going into the final round was $13,800, and Heidi’s was $7,300.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Katrina and Heidi answered the final question correctly, and thus their total amount went up. While Katrina’s total became $27,601, Heidi’s score went up to $14,500. Unfortunately, returning champion Brianne failed to give the correct response in the final round and lost her wagering amount of $13,795. She went home with just $5.

Meanwhile, Katrina Hill won Jeopardy! today.

Katrina Hill: Tonight's winner

Final Jeopardy! results today

The July 28 episode’s category for the final question was "Countries of Europe.” While it may seem easy, players can easily get confused with names.

The clue for the final round read:

“It's the only independent survivor of the Spanish March, buffer states created to protect Christian Europe from the Moors.”

The correct answer to the final clue was “Andorra.”

While Katrina and Heidi gave the right answer, Brianne wrote “Portugal.” The previous episode’s winner wagered a high amount, which resulted in her leaving the show with just $5.

Take a look at the final results of the July 28 episode:

Katrina Hill: $20,200 + $7,401 = $27,601 (What is Andorra?) (1-day total: $27,601)

Heidi Reese: $7,300 + $7,200 = $14,500 (What is Andorra?)

Brianne Barker: $13,800 – $13,795 = $5 (What is Portugal?)

Katrina became the new one-day winner with a total earnings of $27,601. She will return for the next episode to play against two new players in the season's final episode.

Season 38 is coming to an end on Friday, July 29, 2022. The new season will return on September 12, 2022, with hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings.

