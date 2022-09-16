Who won Jeopardy! tonight? September 15, 2022, Thursday

The latest episode of Jeopardy! Season 39 aired on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

According to the show's format, a returning champion competes against two new players in every episode. The series' official synopsis reads:

“The host tests the knowledge of the contestants on a wide range of subjects and the winner gets to claim the title and keep the prize money.”

On Thursday, four-day winner Luigi de Guzman returned to Jeopardy! for the fifth time to defend his win.

In the episode, Luigi played against two new contestants — Gilad Avrahami, a recent college graduate from New York, New York, and Annabel Osburn, a contract manager from Austin, Texas.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Luigi de Guzman

Luigi de Guzman added another victory to his winning streak on Thursday.

The categories for the first round were Letter-Perfect Books, Party!, TV Title Adjectives, From The Spanish, Cleanup, and Isle 5.

Luigi started a little slow as he gave 17 correct answers and six incorrect ones. He landed in second place with $4,600 in earnings. Annabel Osburn took the lead in the round with $5,200, as she delivered 11 correct responses and two incorrect ones. Gilad Avrahami was placed last with a total score of $3,200.

In the second round, the categories were A Little History, Science Projects, Go Get “Em," Philosophy, Singers Who Act, and Hispanic Heritage Here.

The Double Jeopardy! round was pretty interesting. Luigi found two Daily Doubles and answered both correctly. With a total of 28 correct answers, he led the round by a huge margin. His total score going into the final round was $32,500. Meanwhile, Annabel and Gilad banked $12,400 and $6,400, respectively.

The Final Jeopardy! round was a disappointment, as none of the players could answer the last question correctly. While Annabel bet $2,600, Gilad wagered $6,000. Like the other two contestants, Luigi lost his wagered amount of $7,000. However, his total score on Thursday’s episode was still the highest among the three.

Hence, Luigi de Guzman won Jeopardy! today.

Luigi de Guzman: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final question in the latest episode of Jeopardy! turned out to be a bit difficult for the players. Under the category “U.S. Colleges & Universities,” the final clue read:

“Founded as a technical institute in 1900, its sports teams are the Tartans & its official mascot is a Scottish terrier.”

The correct answer to the final clue was “Carnegie Mellon University.” Unfortunately, none of the players knew the answer, and they all lost their wagered money.

Here's a look at the final results of the September 15 episode:

Luigi de Guzman: $32,500 – $7,000 = $25,500 (What is NJIT?) (5-day total: $140,700)

Annabel Osburn: $12,400 – $2,600 = $9,800 (What is Notre Dame?)

Gilad Avrahami: $6,400 – $6,000 = $400 (What is Glasgow?)

Although Luigi gave the wrong answer to the final question, his total score was higher than the other two players. As a result, he became a five-day champion with total earnings of $140,700.

With today’s win, Luigi became the first candidate from Season 39 to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, which will be held in 2023.

Luigi will return to play his sixth game in the next episode, which will air on Friday, September 16, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh