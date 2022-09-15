Who won Jeopardy! tonight? September 14, 2022, Wednesday

Three-day champion Luigi de Guzman returned to Jeopardy! Season 39 Episode 3 to defend his win against two new players. He secured his first victory in Season 38’s final episode and has since gotten lucky with a winning streak.

After succeeding in three games, the attorney from Arlington, Virginia, banked $97,200 in total. He made $23,401 in his first game, followed by $42,400 (second game), and $31,399 (third game).

Luigi returned to the show on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, to play another game. He was up against two new contestants — Winston Li, a clinical assistant professor from Durham, North Carolina, and Harriet Wagner, a retired lawyer from Houston, Texas.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Luigi de Guzman

Luigi de Guzman did it again! His winning streak continued on Wednesday's Jeopardy! episode after he gave his all to the game.

The categories for the first round were Historic Words, Music, Dog Names, Buildings, The Born Identity, and ‘Con’s.

Luigi took the lead with 21 correct answers and three incorrect ones, banking $6,200. Meanwhile, Winston Li and Harriet Wagner had a tie and managed to bank $3,400 each.

The categories for the second round were Ends With 2 Vowels, Africa, Priming The Pump, Literary Characters, The Law, and Cons.

Harriet lost a large amount of money in this round by giving the incorrect author name. Luigi took a chance and ended up winning the Double Jeopardy round. With 29 correct answers in total, he went into the final round with a score of $17,800. Harriet and Winston once again had a tie, with $8,600 each.

The Final Jeopardy! round saw Luigi playing it safe as by wagering only $200. In the previous episode, he went all in and won the round.

While he played it safe, Harriet and Winston put their winning amounts on the bet. Harriet wagered $8,500, while Winston put up all his money, which amounted to $8,600.

All three delivered the right answer in the end. However, Luigi’s total earnings were the highest among the three.

Hence, Luigi de Guzman won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final round of the September 14 episode seemed easy for the contestants. The category was “Artists,” and the clue read:

“He said, ‘The Seine! I have painted it all my life, at all hours, in all seasons, from Paris to the sea.’”

The correct answer to the final clue was Claude Monet, one of the most renowned artists in the world. He once said:

“The Seine. I have painted it all my life, at all hours of the day, at all times of the year, from Paris to the sea…Argenteuil, Poissy, Vétheuil, Giverny, Rouen, Le Havre."

All the contestants got the answer right. Here's a look at the final results of Jeopardy! Season 39 Episode 3:

Luigi de Guzman: $17,800 + $200 = $18,000 (Who is Monet?) (4-day total: $115,200)

Winston Li: $8,600 + $8,600 = $17,200 (Who is Monet?)

Harriet Wagner: $8,600 + $8,500 = $17,100 (Who was Monet?)

After today’s win, Luigi became a four-day champion. His total went up to $115,200. Only time will tell whether he’ll continue his winning streak in the future.

Jeopardy! will return on Thursday, September 15, 2022, with a new episode.

