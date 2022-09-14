Who won Jeopardy! tonight? September 13, 2022, Tuesday

The second episode of Jeopardy! Season 39 aired on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, featuring the return of two-day champion Luigi de Guzman.

He first appeared on the game show in the Season 38 finale, which aired on July 29, 2022. At the time, he defeated Katrina Hall and banked $23,401 in the final round. Luigi then returned to defend his win in the Season 39 premiere episode, where he won again and earned $42,400 in the final round.

On Tuesday, the attorney from Arlington, Virginia, returned to the competition for the third time to continue playing and defend his earnings. In the latest episode, he was up against two new players — April Marquet and Justin Tarbox.

April is a digital production artist from Oakland, California, and Justin is a software engineer from Hoover, Alabama.

Luigi’s winning streak continued in the third episode as well. Although he struggled in the first round, he pushed through from the second round and managed to score a hat trick of victories.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Luigi de Guzman

The categories of the first round included “1960s America, Alphabetically Next, Broadcasting History, Going On A Power Trip, New To The OED, NFL Opening Weekend.”

Luigi scored $5,200 in round one by answering 13 questions correctly and one incorrectly. He landed in second place as Justin Tarbox took the lead by correctly responding to 22 questions. The software engineer banked $8,200, while April Marquet earned $1,200 and landed in third place.

In the second round, the categories were “Do You Feel A First Draft?, Synonyms, A Chem/Physics/Bio Sampler, Full Of Holes, European Places, 20th Century Song-21st Century Ad.”

The game turned intense in the Double Jeopardy round as April got the final clue worth $1,600. She took the lead in this round with 15 correct answers, which made her total earnings rise to $16,600. Luigi maintained his second place as he banked $15,700. Justin was also not very far from the first two contenders as his total earnings were at $11,000 by the end of the the second round.

The Final Jeopardy round saw Luigi in a do-or-die situation. Until the second round, his total amount was $15,700 and in the final round, he wagered $15,699. This meant that if he lost, he would have to go home with just one dollar.

However, he and April delivered the right answer to the final question. April had wagered only $1,801 so her total didn’t help her win the game. Justin, on the other hand, lost the final bet, which brought down his total down to $9,500. Luigi won the bet and thus his earnings spiked to $31,399.

Hence, Luigi de Guzman won Jeopardy! today.

Luigi de Guzman: Tonight's winner (Image via instaouij/Instagram)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the September 13 episode, the category for the final question was “The British Royal Family,” and the clue read:

“Prince Philip’s titles included Baron Greenwich & Duke of Edinburgh, but not Prince Consort, last used by this royal.”

The answer to the final clue was Prince Albert.

Luigi and April answered the question correctly, but Justin failed to do so. Take a look at the final results of the latest episode:

Luigi de Guzman: $15,700 + $15,699 = $31,399 (Who is Prince Albert?) (3-day total: $97,200)

April Marquet: $16,600 + $1,801 = $18,401 (Who is Prince Albert?)

Justin Tarbox: $11,000 – $1,500 = $9,500 (Who is George V?)

With today’s win, Luigi’s total earnings went up to $97,200. Only time will tell whether the three-day champion will continue his winning streak in upcoming episodes.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, the next episode of Jeopardy! Season 39 will air on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, where Luigi will return for his fourth game against two new players.

