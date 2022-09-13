Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - September 13, 2022, Tuesday

The popular game show Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode from the all-new 39th season. Over the past few weeks, the game show has aired regular encore episodes from the 38th season.

This week it has finally returned with a new episode, new contestants, and a lot of fresh drama. If the 39th season manages to live up to its predecessor, it would be a huge achievement for the game show.

In the upcoming round, freshly crowned champion Luigi de Guzman, an attorney from Arlington, Virginia, is set to face Digital Production Artist April Marquet and Software Engineer Justin Tarbox. Luigi dominated the previous two rounds, stacking up an impressive $65,801.

Being one of the most popular game shows of all time, Jeopardy! is widely recognized for its offbeat format and engaging nature. Originally kick-starting in 1964, the game show is general knowledge-based and relies heavily on trivia skills. The offbeat final round also plays a huge part in the game show's sparing popularity that stretches across the globe.

The final round has a unique feature that allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. They can do this by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's airtime. Over the years, this has become a sought-after practice for fans of the show.

However, as this can come with certain challenges, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details about the episode below.

September 13, 2022, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

The question for the upcoming final round of the show reads:

"Prince Philip’s titles included Baron Greenwich & Duke of Edinburgh, but not Prince Consort, last used by this royal."

This question is from the category "The British Royal Family." This question may be a little on the easier side for the narrowness of the topic and the recent spark of interest in British royalty after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. However, this is still oddly specific and would require some serious trivia skills.

The final round follows an offbeat format where the participants are supplied with the solution and have to figure out the question. This can often be a difficult challenge in some circumstances.

Jeopardy! final question and solution - Wednesday, September 13, 2022

The clue and solution to the upcoming final round read as follows:

Clue: Prince Philip’s titles included Baron Greenwich & Duke of Edinburgh, but not Prince Consort, last used by this royal.

Solution: Prince Albert.

Prince Albert was the only Prince Consort in the history of the country, having married Queen Victoria in 1840. He held the title until he died in 1861, marking the end of its use.

In the final round, participants have to make the tough choice between playing the round and walking away. By playing the round, players have to risk their entire earnings for the day, but that is the only way to extend their streak.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Tuesday, September 13, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are two-day champion Luigi de Guzman, Oakland-based digital production artist April Marquet, and software engineer Justin Tarbox.

Catch Luigi de Guzman's impressive streak in the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! on your local stations.

