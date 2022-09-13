Who won Jeopardy! tonight? September 12, 2022, Monday

Jeopardy! returned with a brand new season on Monday, September 12, 2022, featuring the comeback of Luigi de Guzman. He is an attorney from Arlington, Virginia, who won the game in the Season 38 finale.

Guzman's return is as per the show’s format, which states that the winner of the episode returns to the show until the player loses to another contestant. For those unaware, the official synopsis of the competition series will help explain this format better:

“A returning champion and two challengers test their buzzer skills and their knowledge in a wide range of academic and popular categories.”

In Jeopardy Season 39 Episode 1, returning champion Luigi de Guzman was up against Katherine May and Tim Faulkner. Katherine is a financial institution risk manager from Riverside, Illinois, whereas Tim is a paperboy from Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Luigi de Guzman

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy After two and a half years without an audience, it feels good to have you back.



Welcome an all-new season of categories, clues and contestants. Jeopardy! S39 premieres TONIGHT 🥳 And the crowd goesAfter two and a half years without an audience, it feels good to have you back.Welcome an all-new season of categories, clues and contestants. Jeopardy! S39 premieres TONIGHT 🥳 And the crowd goes 👏👏👏 After two and a half years without an audience, it feels good to have you back. Welcome an all-new season of categories, clues and contestants. Jeopardy! S39 premieres TONIGHT 🥳 https://t.co/fS8vapIE2I

On July 29, 2022, Luigi de Guzman from Virginia defeated one-day champion Katrina Hall on the show. Given that he won the finale episode, Luigi got another chance to defend his victory in Season 39 Episode 1.

In the latest episode, the categories for the first round were “Here Comes 39, World Capital Rhyme Time, All Kinds Of Doors, Writers & Their Works, Chump Change, Ralph Macchio Talks Cobra Kai.”

Luigi started off with a bang, as he delivered 17 correct answers in round 1 and earned $14,000. Katherine and Tim, too, played well as they banked $2,200 and $2,000, respectively.

In the second round, the categories included “On The Road Again; 11-Letter Words; Discoveries; Canadian History; Finance & Investing; That’s So Sir/Reel!”

Tim and Katherine struggled to score in Double Jeopardy. While Tim gave nine correct and two incorrect answers, Katherine delivered eight correct and four incorrect answers. Instead of earning more, Katherine’s total went down to $1,400. Tim’s total, however, went up to $5,200. Luigi, on the other hand, passed with flying colors in this round as well and banked $38,400.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Katherine failed to answer correctly and fortunately, she wagered zero dollars, which meant she didn’t lose any money and took home $1,400. Tim and Luigi gave correct answers and wagered $200 and $4,000, respectively. The returning champion’s total went up to $42,400 after responding correctly in the final round.

Hence, Luigi de Guzman won Jeopardy! today.

Luigi de Guzman: Tonight's winner (Image via instaouij/Instagram)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final round consists of one question, in the form of a clue, and the player has to answer it in the form of a question. In the latest episode, the category of the final question was “19th Century Novels.”

The final clue for the same stated::

“'This bell was named Marie…alone in the southern tower, with her sister Jacqueline, a bell of lesser size,’ says this novel.”

The correct response was “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

Tim and Luigi answered correctly, while Katherine failed to respond. Take a look at the final results for the September 12 episode:

Luigi de Guzman: $38,400 + $4,000 = $42,400 (What is The Hunchback of Notre Dame?) (2-day total: $65,801)

Tim Faulkner: $5,200 + $200 = $5,400 (What is The Hunchback of Notre Dame?)

Katherine May: $1,400 – $0 = $1,400 (What is Don Quixote?)

With tonight’s win, Luigi became a two-day champion with a total earning of $65,801 ($23,401 + $42,400).

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Hhhmmm ... pretty sure there's something happening tomorrow.



That's right, it's the premiere of S39! RT if you're ready for new episodes of Jeopardy! Hhhmmm ... pretty sure there's something happening tomorrow. That's right, it's the premiere of S39! RT if you're ready for new episodes of Jeopardy! https://t.co/Xj8MaWwc8a

The latest episode was hosted by Ken Jennings, who was announced as the permanent co-host of Jeopardy Season 39. He will share hosting duties with Mayim Bialik throughout the season.

Luigi will once again return in the next episode to defend his win today. The upcoming episode of the syndicated game show will air on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal