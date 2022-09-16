Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - September 16, 2022, Friday

Jeopardy! is all set to premiere a new episode on September 16, 2022, marking the return of Luigi De Guzman for an incredible sixth time. This is a great achievement for the new season, which kicked off with a solid player like Luigi at the helm. The attorney from Arlington, Virginia, has already made his mark on the new season of the game show. Many were worried that the new season wouldn't live up to the hype of the brilliant 38th season, which featured the likes of Mattea Roach and Matt Amodio, but this season has already started with some thrilling contests.

In the upcoming round, Luigi De Guzman will play his sixth consecutive game against freelance writer Emmett Stanton and Arkansas-based homemaker Melissa Woodall. This is bound to be a very entertaining round.

Jeopardy! dates back to 1964. It has managed to hold its appeal in modern-day society because of its offbeat format and engaging nature. The final round of the show is also a big reason for its soaring popularity across the globe. The final round has several unique challenges for the participants. It also allows viewers to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



Take this as a sign to watch an all-new episode of Jeopardy! TONIGHT. Shoutout to Tam of S.F.Take this as a sign to watch an all-new episode of Jeopardy! TONIGHT. Shoutout to Tam of S.F. ✌️ Take this as a sign to watch an all-new episode of Jeopardy! TONIGHT. https://t.co/QhTcNrwzxV

Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's airtime. Though it is a fun process, it can also get quite complicated when the category is unfamiliar. To save you the hassle, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

September 16, 2022, Friday - Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "Disney Songs"

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Take that, internet! Mock them if you dare! Take that, internet! Mock them if you dare! https://t.co/BnuDSzFW3p

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto is the first song from an animated Disney film to hit No. 1 since this duet in 1993."

This is a super fun category, owing to the universal appeal of Disney films. However, given the number of musicals and films the massive company has, it would be quite complicated for the participants to guess the answer.

In the final round, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. Under the right circumstances, this can prove to be quite a difficult challenge.

The solution to the September 16, 2022, Final

Jeopardy!

Solution: A Whole New World.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy This one goes out to all the @ladygaga fans. Take the Anytime Test, little monsters. This one goes out to all the @ladygaga fans. Take the Anytime Test, little monsters. https://t.co/gZ4h0q3L6C

A Whole New World is arguably the most recognized Disney song of all time. The song first appeared in the 1992 animated feature film Aladdin. The duet was originally recorded by singers Brad Kane and Lea Salonga. It was both the love song in the film and the theme. It went on to win multiple accolades, like the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television at the 36th Annual Grammy Awards, and the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 65th Academy Awards.

Jeopardy! contestants today - September 16, 2022

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy If Luigi wins tonight, he'll be back for the next ToC! If Luigi wins tonight, he'll be back for the next ToC! https://t.co/JxMC3H6JFu

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are:

Five-day champion Luigi De Guzman

Freelance writer Emmett Stanton

Arkansas-based homemaker Melissa Woodall

Luigi will try to build on his exceptional streak in the next episode. Catch him live on the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far