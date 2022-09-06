Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - September 6, 2022, Tuesday

With a new weekday, a new episode of Jeopardy! will grace local stations around the country. The popular game show concluded its much-loved 38th season, which was made popular by some brilliant contestants like Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, and Amy Schneider. Since then, the show has aired rerun episodes to keep up the momentum until the new season arrives.

In the upcoming episode, Ryan Long, one of the exceptional players of the 38th season, will return for his 14th game. This marked one of the most memorable episodes of the season. He will face off against customer success manager Maya Sudarsana and writing professor Tom Philipose.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows around the world that originally began in 1964. Since then, it has accumulated a loyal fanbase that stretches across the globe. The show's popularity stems from its offbeat approach and unique format. Adding to that, the final round of the game show also plays a big part in its soaring popularity.

The final round not only has a series of offbeat challenges but also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Over the years, this has become a cult practice for Jeopardy! fans around the world. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as this can often be a complicated process, we have compiled all the relevant details, including the answer to tonight's final round below.

September 6, 2022, Tuesday - Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Known as the female Lawrence of Arabia, Gertrude Bell called this place “a fairy tale city, all pink and wonderful."

This question is from the category "UNESCO World Heritage Sites." This topic is not broad compared to many others, but it requires a specific skill set to crack.

In the final round, the participants will be provided with the solution and they have to then figure out the question. This can prove to be quite a difficult challenge.

The solution to the September 6, 2022, Final

Jeopardy!

The clue and solution for the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! reads as follows:

Clue: Known as the female Lawrence of Arabia, Gertrude Bell called this place “a fairy tale city, all pink and wonderful."

Solution: Petra.

Gertrude Bell, popularly known as the female Lawrence of Arabia, called Petra a "fairytale city" in a letter to her father, Sir Hugh Bell. She said:

"It is like a fairy tale city, all pink and wonderful, as if it had dropped out of the White King's dream and would vanish when he woke! The great paved roads stretch up to a ruined arch and vanish, a solid wall springs up some 6 ft and when you look for the cornice of the palace there is none, and on every side black doorways open in the rock and lead into vast chambers which are only the tombs of Petra."

Jeopardy! contestants today - September 6, 2022

The three contestants for today's round of the game show are 14-day champion, Ryan Long, customer success manager Maya Sudarsana and writing professor Tom Philipose.

Catch Ryan's incredible streak on your local stations.

