Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 26, 2022, Tuesday

Jeopardy! Season 38 is nearing its finale this week. The show aired its latest episode on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, featuring one-day winner Ed Coulson playing against two new competitors.

The game show has been one of the longest-running game shows of all time and recently won its 19th Emmy. The final episode of Season 38 will be hosted by Ken Jennings and will air on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Ed was all set to defend his win in the July 26 episode, where he was up against Mark Stover (a physician from Flagstaff, Arizona) and Alexa Jakob (an electrical engineer from Queens, New York). In the previous episode, the returning champion (who was an economics & real estate professor from Dana Point, California) won $17,399.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Ed Coulson

Ed Coulson won Monday's episode by defeating one-day winner Karla Fossett. The latest episode also turned out in his favor.

The categories for the first round included “Across History, Fill In The Play Title, Official State Stuff, Going Around In Circles, Sirius-ly Dedicated, Travel Idioms.” Ed was leading the game with 16 correct answers and earned $7,200. Mark Stover scored $5,000, and Alexa Jakob banked $2,800.

In the second round, the categories were Mountains, Idol Talk, Scientific Laws & Theories, Middle Names, From Film To TV, What’s In Your Gullet?” Alexa’s strategy to score big with the Daily Double didn’t work out, leading to zero wins. However, she managed to answer a few clues correctly and scored a total of $4,800 in the Double Jeopardy round.

Ed and Mark, on the other hand, gave each other some tough competition. With 21 correct responses, the returning champion's score went all the way up to $16,000. Mark also played skilfully and earned a two-round total of $11,400.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Ed and Mark answered correctly, but Alexa’s response to the final question was incorrect. She lost her wagered amount of $3,401. However, both Mark and Ed earned their wagered amount of $1,799 and $6,801, respectively. Ed was the highest scorer on the July 26 episode.

Hence, Ed Coulson won Jeopardy! today.

Tonight’s winner is Ed Coulson (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final round of Tuesday's episode was rather interesting. The category was “Literary Characters,” and the clue read:

“This children's book character, introduced in 1926 and a friend of the title creature, gets his name from the sound he might make.”

The correct answer to the final question was “Eeyore.”

The title creature that the clue mentioned was Winnie-the-Pooh from A.A. Milne's 1926 novel. The friend that was being referred to was the pessimistic donkey Eeyore.

While Mark and Ed guessed the answer correctly, Alexa answered “Hop the bunny.” Her score before going into the final round was $4,800, but she took home $1,399 after losing the final bet.

Take a look at the final results of the latest episode, which aired on Tuesday, July 26, 2022:

Ed Coulson: $16,000 + $6,801 = $22,801 (Who is Eeyore?) (2-day total: $40,200)

Mark Stover: $11,400 + $1,799 = $13,199 (Who is Ee-or?)

Alexa Jakob: $4,800 – $3,401 = $1,399 (Who is Hop the bunny?)

With this win, Ed became a two-day winner with a total score of $40,200. The economics & real estate professor is now the returning champion and will appear on the show once again. He will be a contestant in the next episode, which will air on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

