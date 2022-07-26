Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - July 26, 2022, Tuesday

With the final week of the current season of Jeopardy! underway, another new champion, Ed Coulson, had been announced in the previous episode. Though the chances of getting into the Tournament of Champions for the 38th season have diminished significantly, Ed will still try to make a respectable streak by winning against physician Mark Stover and electrical engineer Alexa Jakob in the upcoming round.

The popular game show Jeopardy! has long been one of the most prolific American game shows in the history of television. With decades of experience and 38 seasons under its belt, the show has established itself as one of the most exciting television events in the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the show's engaging and offbeat nature, which is paired with an extremely exciting final round that also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes.

Over the many years of the show's run, fans have developed a practice of guessing the correct answer to the final round ahead of the episode's airtime. This is an exciting and fun activity that most viewers casually engage in. But this is not always easy, given the fact that not all viewers are trivia champions and general knowledge enthusiasts. To help ease the pressure, we have compiled the question, answer, and other details about the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! below.

July 26, 2022, Tuesday - Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "Literary Characters"

The final question for July 26, 2022, reads:

"This children's book character, introduced in 1926 and a friend of the title creature, gets his name from the sound he might make."

Although well-known, this particular topic is very broad. This might make it difficult for participants to correctly guess the answer. However, the fictional character in this particular question is one that the majority of people are familiar with.

The final round also poses an odd challenge where participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This can often result in a lot of difficulties for the participants.

The solution to the July 26, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

Solution: Eeyore.

The popular character Eeyore is a part of A.A. Milne's 1926 novel, Winnie-the-Pooh. Eyeore is a friend of Winnie-the-Pooh inside the fantasy animal universe of the novel. Although many may think that "Eyeore" is not the sound that donkeys make, it is the accepted onomatopoeia in British English. It is pronounced like Hee-Haw without the "H."

The final round of Jeopardy! also puts participants in a tough spot, where they have to choose between playing the round and risking it all or walking away and losing the chance of extending their streaks. The final round has been the downfall of many veteran players in the show.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Tuesday, July 26, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are:

Returning champion Ed Coulson

Physician Mark Stover

Electrical engineer Alexa Jakob

Ed will definitely try to extend his streak after a great game in the previous round. Stay tuned for more updates.

