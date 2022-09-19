Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - Monday, September 19, 2022 

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on September 19, 2022, featuring an all-new champion, Emmett Stanton. Stanton ended the run of Luigi De Guzman, who managed to stack up a five-day long streak before losing the previous round to Stanton.

The 39th season of the show has already started living up to the expectations set by the previous season, which received wide acclaim, owing to some brilliant contestants like Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, and Amy Schneider.

The next episode of the show will feature the freelance writer from Baltimore, Emmett Stanton facing off against oncology advertising consultant Suzanne Goss and event producer Jason Freeman. Stanton had a great round in the previous episode and will look to continue the streak in the upcoming episode.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the world, which originally began airing in 1964. The show has aged excellently, accumulating a massive fanbase that stretches across the world.

This massive appeal comes from the show's offbeat nature and intriguing format. The final round of the show is also a big reason for the show's immense popularity.

In the final round of the show, participants face several offbeat challenges. Along with that, viewers get the option to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's airtime.

Over the years, this has become a cult practice for fans of the show. However, as this can be a long-drawn process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

September 19, 2022, Monday - Today's Final

Jeopardy!

The question for the upcoming episode of the show reads as follows:

The governor of Mass. wrote, it 'is a poor document, but a mighty act…wrong in its delay till January, but grand & sublime after all'

This question is from the category "Historic Documents." This is a rather complicated category that not everyone would be familiar with. Moreover, this is also a very wide category, making it all the more difficult.

The final round follows an offbeat format where the participants are supplied with the solution and they have to figure out the question. Under the right circumstances, this can often prove to be quite a challenge.

The solution to the September 19, 2022, Final Jeopardy

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's question reads as follows:

Clue: The governor of Mass. wrote, it 'is a poor document, but a mighty act…wrong in its delay till January, but grand & sublime after all'

Solution: Emancipation Proclamation.

On September 22, 1862, Abraham Lincoln released an Emancipation Proclamation, thereby freeing all who are held as slaves. The declaration read:

"All persons held as slaves within any State or designated part of a State, the people whereof shall then be in rebellion against the United States."

Jeopardy! contestants today - Monday, September 19, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are freelance writer Emmett Stanton, oncology advertising consultant from Brooklyn Suzanne Goss, and Philadelphia-based event producer Jason Freeman.

Emmett Stanton will look to extend his streak in the upcoming episode. Stay tuned for more updates on Jeopardy!

