Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - August 26, 2022, Friday

With a new weekday, Jeopardy! is ready to return with a new rerun episode and this time it will feature returning champion Ciara Donegan.
The popular game show started airing reruns of the legendary 38th season after its conclusion a couple of weeks ago. Given the show's popularity, reruns are a way to keep the fan-base engaged and the minds running as the creators come up with a new season.
The upcoming rerun will see Ciara Donegan face off the pension calculation developer Jackie Kelly as well as teacher and writer Nicole Wachell. This is one of the encore episodes from the 38th season that featured brilliant contestants like Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, and Amy Schneider.
August 26, 2022, Friday - Today's Final Jeopardy!
question
The question for the upcoming round comes from the category "U.S. City Names" and it reads:
"Adopted in 1845, the name of this state capital is a feminized form of a big body of water."
Compared to the questions from the previous few episodes, this is a remarkably simple question. The category is also easier as it is both limited and familiar. This particular question should be easy for most trivia buffs.
In the final round, participants are supplied with the solution and have to figure out the question. It can often lead to a lot of confusion and complexity.
The solution to the August 26 final Jeopardy!
The solution for the upcoming final round of Jeopardy! is Atlanta, Georgia.
The name Atlanta is derived from the name of the Atlantic Ocean. Although its origin of the name has been a matter of dispute, experts believe that the city's name was derived from that large body of water. This is considered quite odd since the city is not as close to the Atlantic Ocean.
The city's name was first used by John Edgar Thomson, who was the chief engineer of the Georgia Railroad.
Jeopardy! contestants today - Friday, August 26, 2022
The contestants for the upcoming round are returning champion Ciara Donegan, pension calculation developer Jackie Kelly, and teacher and writer Nicole Wachell.
Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most popular shows in the history of America. It began airing in 1964 and has managed to age well with time, gaining a huge fanbase from across the world.
The game show is played among three contestants and is heavily based on trivia skills. The unique format and engaging nature of the show play a big part in its popularity.
The offbeat final round is another big reason for the show's popularity. Alongside a handful of challenges, the final round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer before the episode's airtime. Over the years, this has become a cult practice.
Catch the next episode of Jeopardy! on your local stations.