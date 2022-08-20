Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - August 19, 2022, Friday

The popular American game show Jeopardy! is all set to air another new encore episode on August 19, 2022. The show concluded its brilliant 38th season a few weeks back. Since then, the show has continued to air reruns to fill in the gap between the previous season and the new season. The upcoming episode will feature 21-game champion Amy Schneider trying to extend her streak against script coordinator Nate Levy and certified public accountant Sarah Wrase.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the world, originally beginning in 1964. The general knowledge-based game has garnered a huge fan following over the many years of its existence. The show gains its unique appeal from its offbeat nature and engaging format. The game show is generally played among three contestants and relies heavily on trivia skills.

The final round of Jeopardy! is one of the most important reasons behind the show's soaring popularity. It has many unique challenges and allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers usually do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. Over the show's long run, this has become a cult practice for the loyal fanbase.

However, this can be quite challenging for casual viewers. That's where we come in. If you are looking for the solution to the upcoming round's final answer, we have got you covered in the sections below.

August 19, 2022, Friday - Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "Explorers"

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Last night, a sweatered-up Amy Schneider attempted to match her oft-sweatered idol Julia Collins' 20-game win streak. We don't want to spoil it, but Amy's sartorial choice is a smart one. Catch the highlights below. Last night, a sweatered-up Amy Schneider attempted to match her oft-sweatered idol Julia Collins' 20-game win streak. We don't want to spoil it, but Amy's sartorial choice is a smart one. Catch the highlights below. https://t.co/ckXAF2IQNy

The question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Confirming a theory, fossils found with this explorer in 1912 included a plant from more than 250 million years ago."

This is a vast category with a lot of material, and it can be a difficult topic for most trivia buffs. Even though the explorer in question is well-known, it will still take a substantial amount of general knowledge to get it right.

In the final round, viewers are supplied with a solution and they have to figure out the question. Under the right circumstances, this can be quite a challenging task. These factors act together to make the final round the most challenging part of the show.

The solution to the August 19 final Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Ever seen a perfect round before? In tonight's episode from 12/28/21, there's one of those, PLUS Amy Schneider attempts to match Julia Collins' 20-game win streak. Tune in! Ever seen a perfect round before? In tonight's episode from 12/28/21, there's one of those, PLUS Amy Schneider attempts to match Julia Collins' 20-game win streak. Tune in! https://t.co/ABBAYEdNQD

Solution: Robert Falcon Scott.

Robert Falcon Scott was an explorer who specialized in Antarctica. He had many remarkable achievements in the field of exploration. He was also a Navy officer. In 1912, Scott led his final expedition to Antarctica. When he realized that the means of communication had been cut off, he wrote in his final letter:

"We took risks, we knew we took them; things have come out against us, and therefore we have no cause for complaint, but bow to the will of Providence, determined still to do our best to the last."

Jeopardy! contestants today - Friday, August 19, 2022

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Last night, Sam Buttrey, aka "the Professor," graded his fellow contestants' papers on a very, very steep curve (which means he won). Catch the highlights below. Last night, Sam Buttrey, aka "the Professor," graded his fellow contestants' papers on a very, very steep curve (which means he won). Catch the highlights below. https://t.co/HgwXYhaHvv

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Amy Schneider, script coordinator Nate Levy and certified public accountant Sarah Wrase.

Catch Amy's breathtaking streak in the upcoming round of Jeopardy! on your local stations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora