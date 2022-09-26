Who won Celebrity Jeopardy! 2022 (Season 1) Episode 1? Result, Final Jeopardy and more

ABC aired the first episode of its revamped version of Celebrity Jeopardy! on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Marvel star Simu Liu turned out to be the winner of Episode 1.

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 is a new take on the franchise. Previously, the late Alex Trebek hosted the original celebrity version from 1992 to 2016.

The premiere episode of Season 1 (2022) welcomed three celebrities competing against each other. Their earnings would go to their respective charities. The players were:

Simu Liu, a Hollywood actor from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, playing for Stop AAPI Hate

Ego Nwodim, a comedian from Saturday Night Live, playing for God’s Love We Deliver

Andy Richter, a comedian from Late Night with Conan O’Brien, playing for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

Simu Liu won Celebrity Jeopardy! today

Unlike the regular Jeopardy show, the celebrity version included one extra round before the final clue. Initially, going by the players’ scores, it was evident that Andy would win the first episode’s game, but things changed in the final round.

The first-round categories were “Jeopardy! & The 10 Rings, Telling A Bedtime Story, The Richter Scale, Same First & Last Letter, The Wild West, Dionne Warwick.”

Round 1 started with Simu who tried his best to score, but failed. He also lost $300 in his first Daily Double, leaving him with a total of $1200. Ego earned $700 by answering only three questions. The highest scorer was Andy, who gave 19 correct answers and banked $5,500.

The Double Jeopardy round’s categories included “Queen Elizabeth II, Direct Me To The Director, Cats & Dogs, Tasty Phrases, Alphabetically Last, ‘R'eligion."

Ego landed in third place with just a 100 dollars difference with Simu’s total. While the Marvel star banked $5,600 by correctly answering 14 questions, Ego earned $5,500 (including one Daily Double). Andy took the lead by giving 33 correct answers and earning $13,300.

Next was the Triple Jeopardy round, which had categories including “Apologies, You’re Probably Going To Hate This, Books By Funny People, The Skeletal System, ‘Ab’s Workout, Fashion With Buzzy Cohen.”

Round 3 has three Daily Double clues. One went to Simu, who was initially annoyed for losing scores to Andy. The actor banked $11,600 in the third round and landed in second place. Ego got two Daily Doubles, in which she lost $3,000 in the first one, but won $1,500 in the second one. Her total going into the final round was $10,000. Andy again won this round by banking $21,100.

The Final Jeopardy turned out to be unexpected. Seeing the players’ games, viewers were expecting Andy to be the winner. But he failed to give the right answer and so did Ego. Simu was the only one who answered the final clue correctly,

Hence, Simu Liu won Celebrity Jeopardy! today.

Tonight's winner: Simu Liu (Image via simuliu/Instagram)

Final Jeopardy! clue, solution and results

The category for the final round in Celebrity Jeopardy! 2022 (Season 1) Episode 1 was "Landlocked Countries."

The final clue read:

“It’s the world’s smallest landlocked country in both area & population.”

The correct answer to the final question was “Vatican City”.

Only Simu gave the right answer and won a spot in the semi-finals. Take a look at the final results:

Simu Liu: $11,600 + $11,600 = $23,200 (What is Vatican City?) (Winner)

Andy Richter: $21,100 – $2,200 = $18,900 (What is Lichtenstein?)

Ego Nwodim: $10,000 – $10,000 = $0 (What is Togo?!????!!)

To everyone’s surprise, Simu won the first episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! 2022. He too couldn’t believe that he was the winner. He will return to the semi-finals to compete against other semi-finalists. Although Ego and Andy didn’t win, the game show didn’t let them go empty-handed. The two were given $30,000 for their respective charities.

Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 airs new episodes every Sunday on ABC at 8 pm ET.

