Who won Jeopardy! tonight? September 23, 2022, Friday

Michael Menkhus returned to Jeopardy! Season 39, which aired a new episode on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Michael is a data analyst from Kansas City, Missouri, who defeated one-day winner Martha Bath in the September 22 episode. Although she lost her second game on the show, she took home $56,900, the amount Martha earned in two days.

Returning champion Michael’s total earnings from his first game were $31,201. After winning the previous episode’s game, he played once again against new players to defend his win. In the latest episode, the new contenders were Jenny Dally, a curatorial assistant from San Francisco, California, and Navid Mehrjou, an attorney from Elmhurst, New York.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Michael Menkhus

Michael returned to the September 23 episode to play his second game on the show. Fortunately, he managed to maintain his winning streak this time as well.

In the latest episode, the categories for the first round included “Going Home, Take Me To The Pilot, New Harlequin Romances In 2022, Cutting Back On The Brand, So Gallantly Streaming, Tiny 3-Letter Words.”

It was a very close match as all three players scores didn’t have huge margins from each other. Jenny Dally took the lead in round one as she gave 12 correct and two incorrect answers, banking $4,600. Navid Mehrjou delivered 13 correct answers, but a few incorrect responses kept his total to $4,200. One-day winner Michael, on the other hand, landed in third place with 15 correct and three incorrect answers, which gave him a score of $3,600.

The second round’s categories were “American History, Bible Study, It’S Only ‘A’ Country, Infrastructure, Song Snippets, Yiddishisms.”

Michael was ruling the Double Jeopardy round. He delivered the highest number of correct answers and banked $11,400. Navid managed to double up her amount and score $8,600, while Jenny’s total didn’t seen any changes as it was still $4,600.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Michael and Navid gave the right answers, while Jenny failed to do so. The latter tried her best to earn big by wagering an amount close to her total earnings, but she lost the bet. Navid did the same, but fortunately he won the bet. However, his total didn’t surpass Michael’s overall earnings as they had a $101 difference.

Hence, Michael Menkhus won Jeopardy! today.

Michael Menkhus: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the September 23 episode, the category was “Literary Characters,” and the final question, aka a clue, read:

“In a later part of the epic named for him, this character becomes king after his cousin Heardred dies in battle.”

The correct answer to the final clue was “Beowulf.”

Navid and Michael correctly answered to the final question, while Jenny wrote “Gilgamesh.” Take a look at the final results of Friday’s episode:

Michael Menkhus: $11,400 + $5,801 = $17,201 (Who is Beow Beowulf?) (2-day total: $48,402)

Navid Mehrjou: $8,600 + $8,500 = $17,100 (Who is Beowulf?)

Jenny Dally: $4,600 – $4,001 = $599 (Who is Gilgamesh?)

With today’s win, Michael became a two-day champion with total earnings of $48,402. Prior to him, the two contestants who managed to maintain their winning streaks for more than two days were — Luigi de Guzman (five-day champion) and Emmett Stanton (three-day champion). Luigi even qualified for the Tournament of Champions 2023.

Meanwhile, today’s winner Michael will return in the next episode to defend his win against two new contestants. Jeopardy! will air a new episode on Monday, September 26, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far