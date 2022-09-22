Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - Thursday, September 22, 2022

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! is all set to air on September 22, 2022, featuring the new champion, Martha Bath, a retired CPA from Seattle, Washington. The new season of the show has kicked off with great promise and already looks to rival the legendary 38th season, which it followed up in the previous week.

In the upcoming episode of the show, returning champion Martha Bath will face off against Lynda Tsuboi, a communications specialist from New York, New York, and Michael Menkhus, a data analyst from Kansas City, Missouri. Following the pattern of the episodes that came before it, it should be a cracking game.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest game shows in the world, originally beginning in 1964. Over the many years of its existence, the show has captured the global market and built a massive fan base that stretches across the globe. It is played between three players and is strictly general-knowledge based. The engaging and offbeat nature of the game show is the primary reason behind its soaring popularity.

The final round of the game show is also another driving factor behind the actively increasing popularity of Jeopardy! The last round makes room for several odd challenges and also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as this can be a cumbersome process daily, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details about the upcoming episode below.

September 22, 2022, Thursday - Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "Pop Culture"

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"In 2011 Leland, Mississippi, where Jim Henson grew up, honored Henson & his Muppets by renaming a bridge this, also a song title."

One intriguing aspect of this category is that it can be quite simple for most people to solve. But due to it also being a very vast topic, like some other Jeopardy! questions, most participants may find it difficult to know all about this category.

In the final round, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This can often be a game-changing twist, making the final round all the more intriguing.

The solution to the September 22, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

The solution to the final round on September 22, 2022, reads as follows:

Solution: Rainbow Connection.

Leland, Mississippi honored their hometown hero Jim Henson, creator of the Muppets, by renaming a bridge "Rainbow Connection." It was also the title of the famous song from the 1979 movie, The Muppet Movie.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, September 22, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are Lynda Tsuboi, a communications specialist from New York, Michael Menkhus, a data analyst from Kansas City, Missouri, and Martha Bath, a retired CPA from Seattle, Washington.

Martha has already played very well in her first game and will look to continue the streak.

