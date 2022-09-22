Who won Jeopardy! tonight? September 21, 2022, Wednesday

A new episode of Jeopardy! Season 39 aired on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, featuring three players competing to win big.

The players included three-day champion Emmett Stanton, and two new players — Christopher Pennant, a sports journalist from Chicago, Illinois, and Martha Bath, a retired CPA from Seattle, Washington.

Emmett, a freelance writer from Baltimore, MaryStanton, maintained a winning streak for three days on the show. His first win was against five-day winner Luigi de Guzman. The returning champion banked a total of $72,600 from his three-day win.

The writer was seen taking high risks during the final round by wagering huge amounts, but this time, he tried to play safe.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Martha Bath

Emmett could only maintain his winning streak for three games as the new player named Martha Bath defeated the writer on his fourth day on the game show.

In the latest episode, the first round’s categories included “Lakes & Rivers, If It Quacks Like A Doc, Shoes!, Crossword Clues ‘J,’ Great American Pairs, Budweiser & Sports.”

The game started off on a good note for the new players. Christopher Pennant took the lead in round 1 by correctly answering 20 questions and scoring $6,800. Martha gave 15 correct answers and banked $5,600, while three-day champion Emmett landed in third place by delivering nine correct answers and banking $2,400.

In the second round, the categories were “Emperors, 2 Books In 1, People & Places, Belief Systems, Modern Westerns, 4 Consonants In A Row.”

The Double Jeopardy round was an intense segment, where Emmett changed the game. While it seemed initially that Martha would win this round, the returning champion found the Daily Double. His score went up to $22,000, and Martha earned $15,400. Christopher landed in third place as he delivered six incorrect answers compared to his fellow players, who only had one incorrect answer. The sports journalist’s total going into the final round was $10,800.

The Final Jeopardy round ended Emmett’s winning streak as played safe and Martha followed his previous game’s strategy. Christopher, on the other hand, ended with zero dollars. In the final round, Martha was the only one with the right answer and thus won her wagering amount that was equal to the total money she warned from the first and second round. Emmett wagered a calculated amount, thinking he would win the round and surpass Martha’s total. Unfortunately, the freelancer’s final answer was incorrect.

Hence, Martha Bath won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final round of the September 21 episode was a tricky one. The category was “Famous Names,” and the final clue read:

“Perhaps the most famous picture of him was taken in New Jersey in 1951 as he was annoyed by paparazzi on his 72nd birthday.”

The correct answer to the final question was Albert Einstein.

In Wednesday’s episode, Martha was the only player to give the right answer. Emmett guessed Winston Churchill, and Christopher wrote John XIII.

Take a look at the final results of the September 21 episode:

Martha Bath: $15,400 + $15,400 = $30,800 (Who is Einstein?) (1-day total: $30,800)

Emmett Stanton: $22,000 – $10,000 = $12,000 (Who… is Winston Churchill?)

Christopher Pennant: $10,800 – $10,800 = $0 (Who is John XIII)

With Martha winning today’s episode, Emmett’s winning streak came to an end. Hosted by Ken Jennings, the next episode will welcome one-day winner Martha to defend his win against two new players.

Jeopardy! airs episodes from Monday to Friday, and the upcoming episode will air on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

