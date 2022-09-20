Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - September 20, 2022, Tuesday

The next episode of Jeopardy! will air on September 20, 2022. It will see Emmett Stanton, a freelance writer from Baltimore, play his third game after he accumulated $41,800 in the first two. This 39th season of the show is turning out to be as good as the brilliant 38th season, which featured some of the greatest contestants of all time.

In the upcoming episode of the show, reigning champion Emmett Stanton will face off against Kelly Shannon-Henderson, a classics professor from Cincinnati, Ohio, and Juliana Marmon, a pediatrician from Concord, Massachusetts. Stanton has played carefully so far and will look to conserve his streak in the upcoming round.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most popular shows in the world, having been on air since the early 1960s. The game show is extensively general knowledge-based and requires the ability to perform under pressure from the participants. Its engaging nature and the offbeat format are the biggest factors behind its soaring popularity that stretches across the globe. Another thing that sets this show apart is the unique final round.

In the final round, the three participants face several odd challenges. Along with that, the viewers also get a chance to be a part of the game from the comfort of their homes in the final round. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's airtime. As this can often be a cumbersome process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other details below.

September 20, 2022, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "American Government"

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Delivered on January 8, 1790, the first of these was also the shortest, at 1,089 words."

This particular question is a relatively difficult one. Because this is such a diverse and vast subject, no participant or viewer will find it easy.

In the final round, the participants are supplied with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This twist often lands many participants in tough spots. The final round is considered the toughest one in the game show.

Jeopardy! final solution - Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Solution: State of the Union Address.

President George Washington delivered the State of the Union address in 1790 at the Federal Hall in New York City.

In the final round, participants have to choose between risking their entire earnings for the day and walking away from the round. If a participant walks away, they lose the chance to continue their streak. This dilemma often creates a lot of drama.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Tuesday, September 20, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! are Baltimore-based freelance writer Emmett Stanton, Kelly Shannon-Henderson, a classics professor from Cincinnati, Ohio, and Juliana Marmon, a pediatrician from Concord, Massachusetts.

Emmett has already shown his skills in the past two episodes and will look to continue the streak in the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

